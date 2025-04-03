LA Galaxy Travel to Face Real Salt Lake at America First Field on Saturday, April 5

April 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Following a 0-0 draw a gainst Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal first leg match at Dignity Health Sports Park on April 1, the LA Galaxy return to league action by traveling to face Real Salt Lake at America First Field on Saturday, April 5 (1:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Real Salt Lake

Saturday's MLS Regular Season match between the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake marks the 61st meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, with LA leading the all-time series 25-20-15. Against RSL, the Galaxy hold a 21-17-13 record in league play, a 4-1-2 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 0-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In two meetings between LA and Real Salt Lake, the Galaxy held an unbeaten record of 2-0-0 (3 GF, 2 GA). The last time the Galaxy and RSL squared off, LA earned a 1-0 victory powered by Gabriel Pec's game-winning goal at America First Field on June 22, 2024. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last five matches played against Real Salt Lake (2-0-3; 9 GF, 7 GA) dating back to Oct. 1, 2022. In their last regular-season match played at America First Field, the Galaxy earned a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Real Salt Lake on May 31, 2023. In two league matches played against RSL at America First Field dating back to May 31, 2023, the Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 2-0-0 (4 GF, 2 GA).

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake

2025 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, April 5, 2025 | 1:30 p.m. PT

America First Field | Sandy, Utah

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Josh Eastern (Play-By-Play); Jamie Watson (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Diego Pessolano (Play-By-Play); Daniel Chapela (Analyst)

