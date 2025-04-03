Etihad Player of the Month: Alonso Martínez Lands March Award
April 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
Alonso Martínez has been crowned Etihad Player of the Month for March.
The Costa Rican forward has enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2025 season, notching four goals in five games.
In March, Martínez found the net three times, helping City claim six of the seven points they accrued during the month. His first goal, against Orlando City, showed off his poaching instinct. A week later, against the New England Revolution, he produced a sensational scissor-kick to give City a 2-1 win at home.
Continuing his goalscoring streak against Atlanta in the final game of the month, he converted a penalty in emphatic fashion.
A dangerous forward with an ever-growing reputation within MLS, Martínez is a deserved winner of the award in March.
¡Felicidades Alonso!
