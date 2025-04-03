San Jose Earthquakes to Launch AI Chatbot Powered by Theta EdgeCloud

April 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and Theta Labs, the leading provider of decentralized cloud infrastructure for AI, media and entertainment, announce the launch of "Quakebot," the club's first official AI-powered chatbot. The chatbot, powered by Theta EdgeCloud, will enhance digital fan experiences and provide real-time information on the Earthquakes' official website. The AI-powered chatbot will also be the first of its kind in Major League Soccer.

The platform will utilize a custom AI agent specifically trained on Earthquakes and MLS soccer data to answer fan inquiries about upcoming matches, tickets, lineups, stats, venue information, and team news. This marks Theta Labs' first partnership with an MLS team and will be available on the team website starting with the current 2025 MLS season.

"We're thrilled to announce this partnership with Theta Labs," said Ian Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer of the San Jose Earthquakes. "With the Earthquakes based in the heart of Silicon Valley, linking up with an industry leader in AI infrastructure to provide a groundbreaking first-of-its-kind chatbot to our fans to augment their fan experience is only the beginning."

"As a native Bay Area company, partnering with our hometown MLS team creates a special opportunity to showcase how AI can transform sports fan experiences," said Mitch Liu, founder and CEO of Theta Labs. "Like Theta Labs, the San Jose Earthquakes have deep roots in Silicon Valley's innovation ecosystem, making this collaboration a perfect match to demonstrate how our decentralized EdgeCloud platform can power next-generation fan engagement tools. We're excited to help connect thousands of Quakes fans with the team they love through Agentic AI technology that was developed right here in the same community."

Fans can interact with the chatbot by asking questions like "What's the starting lineup for tonight's match?" or "How do I get to PayPal Park?" and receive comprehensive answers using up-to-date information from MLS APIs. The collaboration aims to create a more connected experience for Earthquakes supporters by offering a simple, user-friendly interface to access information. New Fan Experience Features The official AI chatbot will offer several key features to enhance the fan experience:

Matchday Assistance - Live updates, lineups, stats, parking, and venue information.

Team & Player Insights - Player statistics, injury updates, historical data, and performance metrics.

Fan Engagement - Interactive trivia, polls, fantasy soccer insights, and social interaction.

Merchandise & Exclusive Content - Shop for team gear, access discounts, and view behind-the-scenes content.

Powered by Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, the chatbot draws from a comprehensive database of MLS statistics, Earthquakes-specific information, and soccer knowledge to provide accurate and tailored responses. New features planned for future releases include extending agentic AI technology to ticketing, customer service, on-site hyper local AI, fantasy soccer, predictive analytics and more.

The system runs on Theta EdgeCloud's blockchain network of over 30,000 distributed edge nodes and cloud GPUs delivering more than 80 PetaFLOPS of computation power. This decentralized infrastructure ensures scalability while reducing operational costs.

This partnership represents a natural alignment between Silicon Valley's MLS team and a leading Bay Area technology company that have also partnered with NHL teams the Las Vegas NHL Knights, New Jersey Devils, as well as leading esports teams Flyquest and Evil Geniuses.

