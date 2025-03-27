LAFC Faces First Road Test

March 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC remains on the road in league play this weekend, when the Black & Gold travels down the coast for its first-ever match against new expansion team San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and the match will also be broadcast on 710 AM ESPN and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

LAFC is 3W-L2-0D (9pts) in regular season play and sits third in the Western Conference, while SDFC is 2-1-2 (8pts) and in fourth place. Of note, LAFC is undefeated when facing an expansion team for the first time, going 6-0-0 all-time in the club's inaugural games against first-year teams; however, only one of those six wins came on the road - a 2-1 win against Nashville SC in July of 2022.

This past weekend, the Black & Gold defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on the road behind goals from David Martínez and Aaron Long. With his game-winning strike, Martínez became the youngest player in MLS history (19 years, 43 days old), to produce a goal contribution in five-consecutive road matches when he scored on March 22 vs. SKC. Long's goal - in addition to captaining the team to a shutout road win - earned him selection to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Week 5.

The Black & Gold host Inter Miami CF at BMO Stadium in the first leg of the Champions Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 2. The second leg is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, in South Florida. LAFC defeated the Colorado Rapids and Columbus Crew to advance to the quarterfinals.

