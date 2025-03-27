Nashville Soccer Club to Host FC Cincinnati at GEODIS Park on Three Match Win Streak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will conclude a two-match homestand Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. CT when it hosts FC Cincinnati for College Night powered by AAA. Tickets for the match, which will highlight local university students and alumni groups, are available at NashvilleSC.com.

Here are five things to know for this weekend's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

The Boys in Gold, who enter play Saturday winners of three-straight (outscoring opponents 8-1) while getting off to their best Major League Soccer start in club history (3W-1L-1D), went unbeaten against FC Cincinnati last season (1W-0L-1D) and are 3W-2L-3D all-time vs. the Ohio side in MLS play.

Nashville SC's eight goals scored through its first five regular season matches are a new club high, with seven different Boys in Gold contributing to the effort: defender Josh Bauer, midfielder Hany Mukhtar, midfielder Alex Muyl, defender Andy Najar, midfielder Jonathan Pérez, midfielder Ahmed Qasem (2), and forward Sam Surridge.

Following last Saturday's 3-0 shutout win over CF Montréal, Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis is tied for the league lead in clean sheets this season with three. Nashville SC is tied with Austin FC and the Columbus Crew for the second fewest goals conceded in MLS in 2025 (three), and the Boys in Gold have not allowed a goal in the second half of a match this season.

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, who moved into a tie with Roy Lassiter for the seventh most goal contributions through 150 regular season matches in MLS history (67 goals, 50 assists) with his two helpers last Saturday vs. CF Montréal, has eight assists in seven career regular season matches vs. FC Cincinnati.

Mukhtar and fellow Designated Player Sam Surridge, who had a brace during Nashville SC's 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati at GEODIS Park last September, each enter play Saturday night on two-match scoring steaks (Mukhtar: goal, two assists; Surridge: goal, assist).

