Keys to the Match: Building

New York City FC take on Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Saturday night.

Building

New York City FC certainly faced challenges in their last road game.

Missing several first team players forced a squad reshuffle, but the team stepped up and earned a credible point against Columbus Crew by keeping a clean sheet.

That was City's second road point of the campaign-after the 2-2 draw against Inter Miami-and the hope now is that they can go one step further in Atlanta and pick up a victory.

Atlanta have one win in five games so far this season. That victory came on the opening weekend against CF Montréal, thanks to goals from Edwin Mosquera and Emmanuel Latte Lath.

The Five Stripes will be keen to bounce back from the defeat they suffered in their last home game, and that motivation needs to be matched by City, who could take a giant leap in their development with a win on Saturday.

Familiar Face

Atlanta's head coach, Ronny Deila, will be a familiar face for City fans.

The Norwegian tactician spent several seasons in charge of New York City FC and helped the team win the MLS Cup in 2021. His tactical approach with Atlanta has remained consistent so far, as Deila looks to utilize a 4-3-3 system.

Deila was not the only new arrival for Atlanta this offseason. Miguel Almirón returned to the club after a successful spell with Newcastle United. Emmanuel Latte Lath joined from Middlesbrough in a big-money deal, while Mateusz Klich added veteran leadership to the midfield after arriving via a trade with D.C. United.

City will have been able to conduct significant preparation on all facets of Atlanta, and the hope now is that they can secure a big win on Saturday.

Choices

The end of the international break means Pascal Jansen will welcome back several players who have contributed to the first team this season.

Elsewhere, Tayvon Gray was able to play 45 minutes for New York City FC II as he continues his route back to full fitness. All of these situations present Jansen with decisions to make.

That type of selection dilemma is something a coach will always appreciate, as it means there is strength in depth. It also allows Jansen to adapt his approach based on what he wants tactically from the contest. It will be interesting to see what changes Jansen opts to make for Saturday's game.

