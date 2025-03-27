LA Galaxy Play Host to Orlando City SC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, March 29
March 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES (Thursday, March 28, 2025) - Following a 2-2 come-from-behind draw on the road against Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on March 22, which extended a three-match unbeaten run across all competitions dating back to March 12, the LA Galaxy return home to play host to Orlando City SC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, March 29 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy Against Orlando City SC
Saturday's match marks the eighth all-time regular-season meeting between the LA and Orlando City SC, with the trailing the all-time series 3-4-0. The last meeting between the two teams, LA fell 2-0 on the road to Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on April 29, 2023. In three all-time matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park against the Lions, the Galaxy hold a 2-1-0 record.
LA Galaxy Form
In three matches played across all competitions dating back to March 12, the Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 1-0-2 (7 GF, 4 GA). Christian Ramirez has scored in three consecutive matches across all competitions dating back to March 12. LA will play seven matches across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, Concacaf Champions Cup) during the month of March, with the Galaxy currently holding a record of 1-3-2 (8 GF, 10 GA) this month.
LA Galaxy vs. Orlando City SC
2025 MLS Regular Season
Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)
Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Carlos Mauricio Ramirez (Play-By-Play); Martin Zuniga (Analyst)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 27, 2025
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Orlando City SC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, March 29 - LA Galaxy
- Keys to the Match: Building - New York City FC
- LAFC Faces First Road Test - Los Angeles FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 27, 2025 - New England Revolution
- Nashville Soccer Club to Host FC Cincinnati at GEODIS Park on Three Match Win Streak - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas Loans Defender Herbert Endeley to Colorado Switchbacks FC - FC Dallas
- FC Cincinnati Academy Players Impacting the Organization at All Levels Early in 2025 - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Pablo Ortiz on Loan from FC DAC 1904 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Jameson© Irish Whiskey Brings Chicago Fire FC Fans Together in New Partnership Deal - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Orlando City SC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, March 29
- LA Galaxy Transfer Forward Aaron Bibout to Västerås SK
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-2 Draw against Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday Afternoon
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday, March 22
- LA Galaxy Weekly