LA Galaxy Play Host to Orlando City SC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, March 29

March 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES (Thursday, March 28, 2025) - Following a 2-2 come-from-behind draw on the road against Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on March 22, which extended a three-match unbeaten run across all competitions dating back to March 12, the LA Galaxy return home to play host to Orlando City SC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, March 29 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Orlando City SC

Saturday's match marks the eighth all-time regular-season meeting between the LA and Orlando City SC, with the trailing the all-time series 3-4-0. The last meeting between the two teams, LA fell 2-0 on the road to Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on April 29, 2023. In three all-time matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park against the Lions, the Galaxy hold a 2-1-0 record.

LA Galaxy Form

In three matches played across all competitions dating back to March 12, the Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 1-0-2 (7 GF, 4 GA). Christian Ramirez has scored in three consecutive matches across all competitions dating back to March 12. LA will play seven matches across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, Concacaf Champions Cup) during the month of March, with the Galaxy currently holding a record of 1-3-2 (8 GF, 10 GA) this month.

LA Galaxy vs. Orlando City SC

2025 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Carlos Mauricio Ramirez (Play-By-Play); Martin Zuniga (Analyst)

