FC Dallas Loans Defender Herbert Endeley to Colorado Switchbacks FC

March 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has loaned defender Herbert Endeley to USL Championship side Colorado Switchbacks FC for the 2025 season. Endeley is eligible to be recalled by FC Dallas at any point during the season.

Endeley spent most of the 2024 season with FC Dallas' MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, North Texas SC, where he made 19 appearances, scored two goals, and recorded four assists. He tallied two assists, including the game-winner, to help North Texas SC defeat Philadelphia Union II 3-2 and claim its first MLS NEXT Pro championship. Endeley was named the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Most Valuable Player.

He made his FC Dallas senior team debut on May 28, 2023, entering as a substitute in the 84th minute against San Jose. Since then, he has made 11 appearances, including three starts, logging 320 total minutes.

Endeley signed with FC Dallas in February 2023 after being selected in the first round (24th overall) of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of Indiana University. With the Hoosiers, he made 84 appearances (67 starts), scored 13 goals, and recorded 20 assists. He was named to the All-Big Ten team in all four seasons.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.