Jameson© Irish Whiskey Brings Chicago Fire FC Fans Together in New Partnership Deal

March 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - On the heels of Jameson announcing a multi-year North American deal with Major League Soccer, Jameson® and Chicago Fire FC announce today a local partnership, making Jameson the Official Irish Whiskey Sponsor of the Fire.

Jameson will connect with passionate soccer fans in Chicago and invites them to experience the spirit of Jameson as it sets out to level-up the experience for soccer fans around the country. There is nothing more important to Jameson than sharing a smooth glass of whiskey with friends who feel like family.

"Soccer is more than just a game-it's a culture, a passion, and a way for fans to come together and celebrate the moments that matters," said Johan Radojewski, vice president of marketing, Pernod Ricard North America. "Jameson has always been about creating connections and partnering with Chicago Fire FC allows us to be right where our fans already are-celebrating the sport they love. We're excited to raise a glass with the Fire community and be part of the incredible energy that soccer brings to Chicago."

"Chicago Fire FC is proud to be joining forces with a brand as historic and storied as Jameson," said Chicago Fire FC Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Goyo Perez. "Jameson is known for forging deep connections, and we look forward to collaborating with them on creating bespoke experiences to bring our incredible fans together in celebration of the beautiful game."

Jameson branding will also feature in-stadium at MLS home matches throughout the season, across Fire digital channels, and official Fire fan fests.

For more information, visit JamesonWhiskey.com.

