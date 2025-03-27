Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Pablo Ortiz on Loan from FC DAC 1904

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed defender Pablo Ortiz on loan from FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda in Slovakia through the 2025 season with an option to buy, both clubs announced today. The Colombian will join the Dynamo pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Ortiz totaled 42 appearances across several top-level European clubs, including FC Midtjylland in Denmark (2022-24), C.D. Mafra in Portugal (2022-23), FK Pardubice in the Czech Republic (2023-24) and, most recently, FC DAC 1904 in Slovakia (2024-25).

"Pablo is a talented left-footed center back with impressive athleticism who will compete for minutes in our backline," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "He is a high potential player who will benefit from our developmental environment in Houston. We are excited to welcome Pablo to Houston where he can contribute to our 20th MLS season."

The 24-year-old joins the Dynamo after spending three seasons overseas, where he began his European career on loan with FC Midtjylland in 2022. He made his debut for the Danish side in October 2022, in a 6-0 Danish Cup victory over Frederiksberg Alliancen 2000 and made an appearance in the UEFA Conference League after transferring permanently to Midtjylland later that year. Notably, Ortiz and current Dynamo defender Erik Sviatchenko's time at the Danish club overlapped in 2022-23. Sviatchenko, who won five titles with Midtjylland and is the second-most capped player in team history, joined Houston in Major League Soccer in March 2023.

Ortiz spent the 2023-24 season on loan with FK Pardubice in the Czech First League, where he featured in 22 matches and helped the team fight off relegation by securing three crucial wins in the Czech First League Relegation Round.

The Colombian defender now joins Houston from FC DAC 1904, where he made 15 appearances in all competitions in the Slovak First Football League and the Slovnaft Cup. He also played a key role in leading the team to seven clean sheets in 12 league matches, while helping the Slovakian club secure a spot in the league's playoff round.

Ortiz kicked off his professional career in his native Colombia with one of South America's biggest clubs, América de Cali. He made his senior debut versus Deportes in September 2020 at the age of 19 before going on to make 44 appearances across all competitions with the club, gaining valuable experience through the Categoría Primera A, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Additionally, Ortiz was part of the squad that clinched the Categoría Primera A title in 2020, the club's 15th league championship.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC sign defender Pablo Ortiz on loan from DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda in Slovakia through the 2025 season with an option to buy.

PABLO ORTIZ BIO:

NAME: Pablo Ortiz

POSITION: Defender

DATE OF BIRTH: June 8, 2000 (24)

BIRTHPLACE: Santiago de Cali, Colombia

HEIGHT: 6 ft. 3 in.

WEIGHT: 155 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: FC DAC 1904 (Nike Liga)

FIFA NATIONALITY: Colombia

