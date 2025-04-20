Timbers, LAFC Play to Thrilling 3-3 Draw at Providence Park

April 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers played LAFC to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Providence Park on Saturday night. Felipe Mora registered a brace while Santiago Moreno scored his first goal of the season to secure a point at home and extend Portland's unbeaten streak to a sixth straight match. The Timbers remain in fourth place in the Western Conference with 15 points (4-2-3).

Mora Milestone

With a brace in the match, Felipe Mora registered his third and fourth goals of the season. He's now tied with Antony for the team lead in 2025. It marked his first brace of the 2025 campaign and his fourth overall for the club. With a total of 43 career MLS goals, Mora is now in sole position of third most goals scored in Portland's MLS history behind Fanendo Adi (54) and Diego Valeri (86).

Six Straight

The Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to a sixth straight result (3-0-3) and a fourth straight at Providence Park (2-0-2). Notably, Portland has scored three or more goals in four of those six matches, outscoring opponents 14-7 in that span. Mora's brace tonight marked the third in Portland's last four matches, with Kevin Kelsy notching a brace against Sporting Kansas City (April 13) and Antony against Houston Dynamo FC (March 30).

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Felipe Mora (penalty kick), 8th minute: Portland won a penalty kick. Felipe Mora stepped up and converted the attempt into the lower-right corner of the goal.

POR - Santiago Moreno (Antony), 42nd minute: Antony dribbled through traffic to reach the top of the box before slipping a pass towards the penalty spot for Santiago Moreno, who took a touch onto his left foot and finished it into the back of the net.

LFC - Olivier Giroud, 45th minute: From just outside of the box, Olivier Giroud took a direct kick for LAFC and fired it off the crossbar and over the goal line.

LFC - David Martínez (Denis Bouanga), 64th minute: Denis Bouanga took the ball endline and cut a pass back across the six-yard box. David Martínez finished a first-time strike at the near post.

POR - Felipe Mora (Jonathan Rodríguez), 66th minute: Juan Mosquera played a long diagonal ball to the far post for Jonathan Rodríguez, who headed it back across the goal. Felipe Mora made a darting run towards the ball and put it in the back of the net.

LFC - Denis Bouanga (penalty kick), 90th minute: LAFC won a penalty kick. Denis Bouanga stepped up and converted the attempt into the right side of the goal.

Notes

Portland (4-2-3, 15pts) is in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to a sixth straight result (3-0-3). Portland is unbeaten in four straight home matches (2-0-2). The Timbers have registered three or more goals in four of their last five matches. Felipe Mora notched his first brace of the 2025 campaign. It marked Portland's third brace this season. Mora is tied with Antony for the team lead in goals this year (4). With a total of 43 career MLS goals, Mora is now in sole position of third most goals scored in Portland's MLS history behind Fanendo Adi (54) and Diego Valeri (86). Santiago Moreno scored his first goal of the season. Antony tallied his second assist of the 2025 campaign. Jonathan Rodríguez recorded his first goal contribution, an assist, of the season.

Next Game

Next up, the Timbers will travel to face the LA Galaxy on Sunday, April 27. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. (Pacific) at Dignity Health Sports Park on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (4-2-3, 15pts) vs. LAFC (4-4-1, 13pts)

April 19, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 2 1 3

LAFC 1 2 3

Scoring Summary:

POR: Mora (penalty kick), 8

POR: Moreno (Antony), 42

LFC: Giroud, 45

LFC: Martínez (Bouanga), 64

POR: Mora (Rodríguez), 66

LFC: Bouanga (penalty kick), 90

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Fory (caution), 18

POR: Ayala (caution), 35

LFC: Delgado (caution), 45+3

LFC: Bouanga (caution), 45+3

POR: Rodríguez (caution), 63

POR: Da Costa (caution), 76

LFC: Hollingshead (caution), 78

LFC: Cherundolo (ejection), 78

LFC: Palencia (caution), 90+4

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Mosquera, D Surman, D K. Miller, D Fory, M Ayala (Ortiz, 74), M Chara Š, M Da Costa, F Antony (Rodríguez, 46), F Moreno, F Mora (Kelsy, 74)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, D Bravo, D E. Miller, D Zuparic, M Paredes, F Lassiter

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Da Costa, Mora, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Mora, 2); FOULS: 12 (Chara, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 4

LFC: GK Lloris, D Santos, D Palencia, D Hollingshead, D Long, M Jesus, M Delgado (Under, 78), M Tillman, F Ordaz (Martinez, 61), F Bouanga, F Giroud (Ebobisse, 77)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Ochoa, D Segura, D Smoliakov, D Tafari, M Holm, M Yeboah

TOTAL SHOTS: 19 (Bouanga, 10) SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Bouanga, 3); FOULS: 12 (Santos, 4); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 0

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Ian McKay

Fourth Official: Jeremy Scheer

VAR: Daniel Radford

Attendance: 24,538

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

