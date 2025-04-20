Houston Dynamo FC Earn 2-2 Draw with Late Equalizer Versus Colorado Rapids

April 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC earned a 2-2 draw at Shell Energy Stadium tonight after Dynamo debutant midfielder Ondřej Lingr scored an equalizer in the 96th minute.

Lingr, a Designated Player who Houston signed from SK Slavia Prague last month, found the back of the net deep into second-half stoppage time with a finessed header that traveled across the face of goal to find the inside of far post. The play was created by midfielder Jack McGlynn, who played a deep ball into the box to defender Franco Escobar, who then headed the ball to a diving Lingr.

Forward Amine Bassi opened scoring for the Dynamo in the 42nd minute when defender Griffin Dorsey and midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk linked up with a quick pass to find the Moroccan attacker in the middle of the box. The play marked Bassi's second goal of the season, while Kowalczyk has now recorded an assist in back-to-back matches.

Colorado leveled the score in the 59th minute when Djordje Mihailovic found the back of the net from the penalty spot after defender Femi Awodesu was deemed to have fouled a Rapids player inside the box.

The Rapids took the lead in the 77th minute when Mihailovic found Rafael Navarro for a right-footed finish towards the far post.

Notably, goalkeeper Jonathan Bond also made his debut alongside Lingr tonight after joining the Dynamo from Watford FC on a full transfer earlier this month.

Kowalczyk, who made his 50th MLS appearance tonight, produced Houston's first dangerous chance of the night in the 20th minute. Bassi laid a ball off to Kowalczyk on the edge of the box, who fired a low shot to the right corner of goal, forcing goalkeeper Zach Steffen to get low and block the shot.

Bond was called into action in the 20th minute when Mihailovic took shot from inside the six-yard box, but the veteran shot stopper got low at his near post to quell the danger.

McGlynn fired a shot from the middle of the box in the 24th minute, but Steffen was able to get both hands to the attempt and quell the danger.

The Dynamo continue their two-match homestand versus in-state rivals Austin FC on Saturday, April 26 at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (1-4-4, 7 pts.) 2-2 Colorado Rapids (4-2-3, 15 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 9

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 17,636

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 1 1 2

Colorado Rapids 0 2 2

HOU: Amine Bassi 2 (Sebastian Kowalczyk 2) 42'

COL: Djordje Mihailovic 4 (unassisted) 59'

COL: Rafael Navarro 5 (Djordje Mihailovic 3) 77'

HOU: Ondřej Lingr 1 (Franco Escobar 1) 90'+6'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Franco Escobar, Femi Awodesu, Erik Sviatchenko (Ethan Bartlow 63'), Griffin Dorsey (Aliyu Ibrahim 85'); Artur, Brooklyn Raines, Jack McGlynn; Sebastian Kowalczyk (Ondřej Lingr 75'), Ezequiel Ponce, Amine Bassi (Nico Lodeiro 84')

Unused substitutes: Blake Gillingham, Daniel Steres, Erik Dueñas, Michael Halliday, Gabe Segal

Colorado Rapids: Zach Steffen; Sam Vines, Andreas Maxso, Chidozie Awaziem, Reggie Cannon (Keegan Rosenberry 84'); Oliver Larraz, Josh Atencio (Wayne Frederick 71'), Cole Bassett, Djordje Mihailovic; Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi (Kevin Cabral 70')

Unused substitutes: Nicolas Defreitas-Hasen, Calvin Harris, Ian Murphy, Connor Ronan, Ted Ku-DiPietro, Kimani Stewart-Baynes

DISCIPLINE:

COL: Wayne Frederick (caution; foul) 71'

HOU: Ondřej Lingr (caution; celebration) 96'

COL: Zack Steffen (caution; dissent) 96'

COL: Djordje Mihailovic (caution; dissent) 96'

COL: Zack Steffen (ejection; dissent) 98'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Malik Badawi

Assistant: Kyle Atkins

Assistant: Kevin Klinger

Fourth Official: Rubiel Vazquez

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Weather: 78 degrees, cloudy skies

