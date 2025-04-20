Orange and Blue Net Three against New York Red Bulls II in First Win of MLS NEXT Pro Season

April 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati 2 earned their first win of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season Sunday night in a 3-1 result against New York Red Bulls II at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. The Orange and Blue (1-3-1, 5 points) currently sit 12th in the Eastern Conference while New York Red Bulls II (3-1-1, 10 points) suffered their first defeat of the season.

For the second consecutive match, the Orange and Blue scored two first half goals with Stefan Chirila and Brian Schaefer registering their first goals of the year. The pair combined for the Orange and Blue's opening goal as Schaefer played a long ball up to Chirila from deep in the Cincinnati half. Schaefer's long ball bounced in the New York half, allowing Chirila to turn and create space which led to the forward's goal.

Schaefer then doubled the lead for the Orange and Blue just three minutes later with a close-range headed effort. A powerful near post header from Schaefer was the end result of a curling set piece from attacking midfielder Kenji Mboma Dem. For Schaefer, it is his first goal since scoring against Huntsville City FC in September 2024.

Mboma Dem scored for the second consecutive match, giving the Orange and Blue a three-goal lead in the 57th minute of play. Stefan Chirila played the crucial ball forward, a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Mboma Dem, who side stepped one New York defender to open up a move on goal.

An FCC 2 own goal in the 64th minute put Red Bulls II on the scoreboard but held New York in check through the final 25 minutes of the match, keeping the visitors from making any serious push to find a way back into the match.

The Orange and Blue return to Scudamore Field next Sunday, April 27, at 2 p.m. ET to take on Atlanta United FC 2. Tickets for the match can be claimed through the FC Cincinnati App or on seatgeek.com. The match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs New York Red Bulls II

Date: April 20, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium | Highland Heights, Kentucky

Kickoff: 6:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 77 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 2-1-3

RBNY: 0-1-1

CIN - Stefan Chirila (Schaefer) 14', Brian Schaefer (Mboma Dem) 17', Kenji Mboma Dem (S. Chirila) 57'

RBNY - Brian Schaefer (OG) 64'

LINEUPS

CIN: Paul Walters, Andrei Chirila (Juan Machado 73'), Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan, Yorkaeff Caicedo, Peter Mangione (Ben Augee 73'), Stiven Jimenez (Xhosa Manyana 90'+1), Amir Daley (C), Kenji Mboma Dem, Stefan Chirila, Tega Ikoba (Monsuru Opeyemi 73')

Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford, Yamir Uculmana, Connor Stout

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

RBNY: Aidan Stokes, Matthew Dos Santos (Steven Sserwadda 63'), Aidan O'Connor, Jair Collahauzo, Juan Gutierrez (C) (Brooklyn Schwarz 58'), Aiden Jarvis, Adri Mehmeti, Andy Rojas (Nehuen Benedetti 58'), Mohammed Sofo (Ibrahim Kasule 58'), Tanner Rosborough, Rafael Mosquera (Dylan Sullivan 79')

Substitutes not used: Austin Casey, Davi Alexandre, Caio Ramalho, Copeland Berkley

Head Coach: Ibrahim Sekagya

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/RBNY

Shots: 13 / 6

Shots on Goal: 5 / 2

Saves: 2 / 1

Corner Kicks: 6 / 4

Fouls: 17 / 13

Offside: 3 / 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

RBNY - Juan Gutierrez (Yellow Card) 16'

CIN - Brian Schaefer (Yellow Card) 21'

RBNY - Jair Collahauzo (Yellow Card) 36'

RBNY - Mohammed Sofo (Yellow Card) 42'

RBNY - Andy Rojas (Yellow Card) 47'

OFFICIALS

Referee: Carlos Rodriguez

Ast. Referees: Jackson Krauser, Joseph Knoff

Fourth Official: Salvador Flores

