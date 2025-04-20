Real Salt Lake Academy U16s Claim Generation adidas Cup Title

April 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

BRADENTON, Florida - Real Salt Lake Academy claims its second Generations adidas Cup title after routing LA Galaxy, 4-0, on Sunday in the U16 age group final, the Utah side's first since 2008.

"We had a great run throughout the tournament from the very beginning." stated RSL Academy U16 manager Jordan Allen, himself a former Academy product who matriculated to the first team. "I'm really proud, it means a lot to me to see the work that we put in over the last few years and to see those guys showcase themselves at such a big event."

When the final whistle blew, not only did RSL avenge a 1-0 home loss in September and a 5-0 loss away to Galaxy just a month ago, RSL outscored its rival 4-0 en route to a 14-1 aggregate goal margin through the duration of one of the premier international youth tournaments in the world, the Claret-and-Cobalt never trailing in either group or knockout play. Five clean sheets by the group were credited to Tournament "Golden Glove" honoree, GK Konstantinos Kyriazis, who closed out the tournament backstopping a 318-minute shutout streak, the RSL defense never conceding in the run of play, with the lone goal against on a Club América (Mexico) penalty kick during the group stage.

"We made a big conscious effort to focus on the defensive side and that came through with us only conceding the one goal, and [Konstan] Tinos was a big part of that, as well as the players around him," said Allen. "Then on the other side of things, we knew if we were strong defensively that we had a lot of attacking threats, a lot of attacking options, Rylan being one of them. He had big moments throughout the tournament that ultimately helped us get over the line."

GA Cup MVP Rylan Hashimoto concluded the tournament with five goals, including his brace during today's title game, finishing tied with the most goals of the competition, ceding the Golden Boot to PSV Eindhoven attacker Obama Appiah, who added more assists. RSL striker Van Parker notched a brace of his own during the title game to seal the comprehensive victory for Real Salt Lake, Parker finishing the tourney as the team's second-leading scorer, with three goals and one assist during the knockout stage.

KNOCKOUT STAGE RECAPS:

ROUND OF 16 vs FC TOKYO (2-1, RSL): RSL's Rowan Martin was the difference-maker for the Claret-and-Cobalt in a low-scoring affair. His goal marked the second consecutive game that Martin found the back of the net after connecting with Nico Silva for the game-winning goal. Martin finished the tournament with two goals and two assists.

QUARTERFINALS vs CHARLOTTE FC (2-0, RSL): During the first half-hour, both sides battled, looking to be the first to break the deadlock, neither prevailing courtesy of great goalkeeping on both sides. RSL struck first, 11 minutes into the second half after centerback and Captain Jonah Giorgis stepped high off his line to make a clinical tackle on a Charlotte FC attacker. Finding the ball at his feet, Hashimoto drove the field to the six-yard box before rifling a shot to beat the 'keeper at the near post.

After a quiet group stage, Parker received a through-ball in transition from Martin, breaking Charlotte's defensive lines. In space, Parker drove down the field to cut off Charlotte's last-ditch defender, before finishing up and over the 'keeper in a 1v1 situation.

SEMIFINALS vs KRC GENK (2-0, RSL): With a berth to the title game on the line, RSL came out of the gate on the front foot. Four minutes into the match, RSL was awarded a free kick just inside the attacking third, on the right wing. RSL Captain Giorgis fired across to the back post, meeting a cutting Javier Martinez, who headed it across the line for the eventual game-winner.

Halfway through the second half, after losing possession in the attacking third, an immediate press onto the Belgium side's backline forced a pass to the middle near the top of the 18. Jumping the pass, Hashimoto claimed possession with space, taking two touches to control, the forward firing a left-footed strike to the far post, the dagger ending Genk's hope of a comeback.

FINAL vs LA GALAXY (4-0, RSL): Matching up against Galaxy for the third time this season, RSL did something it had not in both prior meetings: take the lead and score against the SoCal side. Hashimoto got the party started after receiving a throughball from Parker, before baiting the LA goalkeeper with a step-over and a clinical far-post finish at an acute angle in the 10th minute. Two minutes later, Parker earned a goal of his own after a strong turn amongst a swarm of opposing white jerseys, finishing off-balance to give RSL an early 2-0 lead.

Hashimoto later logged his second goal of the match, ripping a long-distance shot from the right wing to the upper corner of the far post, sucking the life out of Galaxy and giving the "underdogs" a small taste of victory.

The match was all but finished when Parker recorded his brace in the 56th minute, pairing with goalkeeper Kyriazis' fourth-consecutive clean sheet, helping lead the Claret-and-Cobalt to its first Generation adidas Cup title since 2008, the lone trophy in these players' lifetime.

U16 Scores - RSL Academy Knockout Rounds

Round of 16: vs FC Tokyo - W (1-0) Goal: Rowan Martin (Nico Silva)

Quarterfinals: vs FC Charlotte - W (2-0) Goal: Rylan Hashimoto (Jonah Giorgis), Van Parker (Rowan Martin)

Semifinals: vs KRC Genk - W (2-0) Goal: Javier Martinez (Jonah Giorgis), Rylan Hashimoto (unassisted)

Final: vs LA Galaxy - W (4-0) Goal: Rylan Hashimoto (Van Parker), Van Parker (Javier Martinez), Rylan Hashimoto (Rowan Martin), Van Parker (Konstantinos Kyriazis)

U16 Scores - RSL Academy / Group F

4/12 vs Philadelphia Union - W (1-0) Goal: Hunter Peralta (Javier Martinez)

4/13 vs Club América - D (1-1, 3-1 shootout victory) Goal: Rylan Hashimoto (Nico Silva)

4/14 vs Tampa Bay Unites - W (3-0) Goal: Rowan Martin (unassisted), Rylan Hashimoto (Andreo Gajek), Andreo Gajec (Rylan Hashimoto)

U16 Group F Final Standings

1. Real Salt Lake, 8 pts, 2-0-1

2. Philadelphia Union, 6 pts. 2-1-0

3. Club América, 4 pts, 1-1-1

4. Tampa Bay United, 0 pts, 0-3-0

U16 Leaders

Goals: Rylan Hashimoto: 5 / Van Parker: 3 / Rowan Martin: 2 / Four Tied: 1

Assists: Jonah Giorgis: 2 / Rowan Martin: 2 / Javier Martinez: 2 / Nico Silva: 2 / Four Tied: 1

Clean Sheets: Konstantinos Kyriazis: 5

Real Salt Lake Academy is the official MLS NEXT affiliate of MLS side Real Salt Lake. Leading Major League Soccer in homegrown signees, earlier this year RSL welcomed Omar Marquez, Aiden Hezarkhani, Owen Anderson and Gio Villa to its 2025 class. The quartet of RSL Academy products brings to 45 the number of homegrown signings, after each inked their deals with the Claret-and-Cobalt earlier this year.

Returning home with a GA Cup title, RSL Academy now looks to carry the momentum through the remainder of this year's MLS NEXT competition.

