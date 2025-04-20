Carles Gil Sets Club Assists Record in 2-0 Win vs. New York City FC

April 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (3-4-1, 10 pts.) defeated New York City FC (3-4-2, 11 pts.), 2-0, on Saturday night in front of 21,081 fans at Gillette Stadium. Ecuadorian forward Leo Campana opened his New England account, while Cameroon international Ignatius Ganago posted a goal-and-assist performance. In the second half, Revolution midfielder Carles Gil tallied his 74th MLS assist, passing club legend Steve Ralston for the most regular season assists in team annals.

With tonight's triumph, the Revolution have now posted victories in three of their last four games, including two consecutive clean sheets, with back-to-back wins at home. New England's strong defensive form continues with their third shutout through eight matches, as their seven goals allowed are only one more than the league low.

The Eastern Conference clash appeared to be headed towards a scoreless first half until Campana broke the stalemate with his first goal of the 2025 MLS season, also his first in a Revolution jersey. Campana connected with Ganago on a give-and-go in the penalty area to set up a first-time shot, which took a deflection and sailed past New York City's diving goalkeeper into the net. In his first start since suffering a hamstring injury on March 8, Campana led New England's attack with four shots, two on target.

New England wasted no time doubling its lead after the intermission as Ganago fired home an insurance goal in the 48th minute. After taking a short corner, Gil created space for himself to fire in a curling cross, which found Ganago open on the doorstep for a simple finish. With the assist, Gil passed Steve Ralston (73) for the most regular season helpers in team history, while he also jumped Ralston (115) for the second most goal contributions for New England.

In net for New England, Aljaz Ivačič posted a two-save performance to collect his second consecutive clean sheet, the club's third of the season. The Slovenian goalkeeper was protected by a center back trio of Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, and Tanner Beason, who held New York City without a shot on target for over 85 minutes. On the wings, Israel international Ilay Feingold made his eighth straight appearance, while Homegrown player Peyton Miller recorded one shot on target in his fourth consecutive start.

Tonight's match saw four second-half changes from the hosts as they secured the three points at home. Veteran defender Brandon Bye and NYCFC Academy product Will Sands helped solidify the backline in the second half. On at the opposite end, a pair of Argentinian forwards, Luca Langoni and Tomás Chancalay, gave the Revolution an offensive spark to manage the final minutes. Chancalay logged his second straight appearance back from injury in tonight's contest, his 25th league appearance.

The Revolution begin a three-game road swing next Saturday, April 26 against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET). Watch the match in English or Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the Eastern Conference clash on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2, or listen in Portuguese on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

MATCH NOTES

New England has not conceded in 205 minutes and has allowed only one goal in the last 325 minutes of action.

Tonight marks the first time the Revolution have kept consecutive clean sheets since March 2023.

The Revolution improved to 11-10-6 in the all-time regular season series against New York City FC, snapping a six-match winless run in all competitions against The Pigeons.

Carles Gil set the Revolution record for assists (MLS reg. season) with the 74th helper of his career, passing Steve Ralston to set the new club mark.

Gil registered his fourth goal contribution in the last four games. His 116 goal contributions in MLS are now second most in club history, ahead of Ralston's 115.

Leo Campana tallied his first goal for the club in the 43rd minute, pacing the Revolution attack with a team-high four shots.

Campana started for the third time this season, his first since March 8, and was the lone change to the starting lineup from last week's contest.

Ignatius Ganago notched his first goal-and-assist performance in MLS, assisting Campana's opening tally before scoring early in the second half. The Cameroonian had three shots, including two on target, along with two chances created.

Tomás Chancalay made his second straight appearance since returning from a 322-day injury absence.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #8

New England Revolution 2 vs. New York City FC 0

April 19, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Marcos DeOliveira II

Assistant Referee: Corey Parker

Assistant Referee: Stephen McGonagle

Fourth Official: Matt Thompson

Video Asst. Referee: Jorge Gonzalez

Assistant VAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 73 degrees and cloudy with showers

Attendance: 21,081

Scoring Summary:

NE - Leo Campana 1 (Ignatius Ganago 1) 43'

NE - Ignatius Ganago 1 (Carles Gil 1) 48'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Matt Polster (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 54'

NYC - Tayvon Gray (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90+2'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana (Brandon Bye 83'), Tanner Beason; Peyton Miller (Will Sands 78'), Matt Polster, Alhassan Yusuf, Ilay Feingold; Carles Gil; Ignatius Ganago (Luca Langoni 83'), Leo Campana (Tomás Chancalay 67').

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Luis Diaz, Keegan Hughes, Maxi Urruti, Jackson Yueill.

New York City FC: Matt Freese; Kevin O'Toole (Nico Cavallo 75'), Thiago Martins, Justin Haak, Mitja Ilenič (Tayvon Gray 62'); Maxi Moralez, Jonathan Shore (Andrés Perea 62'), Hannes Wolf; Agustín Ojeda (Keaton Parks 46'), Alonso Martinez, Monsef Bakrar (Julián Fernandez 62').

Substitutes Not Used: Tomás Romero, Birk Risa, Strahinja Tanasijević, Zidane Yanez.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.