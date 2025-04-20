LAFC Comes from Behind to Tie Portland on the Road

April 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC stormed back from two second half deficits to earn a 3-3 tie on the road against the Portland Timbers on Saturday night at Providence Park. Denis Bouanga led the way for LAFC with an assist and the game-tying goal in the 90th minute, while the Black & Gold also received a scintillating free kick goal from Olivier Giroud.

Portland would get on the board first on a penalty kick from Felipe Mora in the 7th minute after he was fouled in the box by LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The Timbers extended their lead to 2-0 in the 42nd minute on a goal by Santiago Moreno, setting the stage for Giroud's heroics in the 45th minute when he scored his first MLS regular-season goal on a brilliant free kick from the top of the box that left Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis flat-footed and made it 2-1 at the half.

Bouanga continued to put pressure on the Timbers defense in the second half, much like he did early in the game when he had two goals disallowed due to close offside calls in the first 10 minutes. Bouanga helped tie the game at 2-2 when his cross in the 64th minute found David Martinez in front of the goal and Martinez was able to re-direct it into the net, but the Timbers stormed back to take the lead on a header by Mora just two minutes later.

It was Bouanga who would tie the match 3-3 in the 90th minute, converting a penalty kick after he was brought down in the box by Diego Chara as he moved past him on a promising attack.

LAFC returns to MLS regular-season action on Sunday, April 27 against St. Louis at BMO Stadium in a Sunday Night Soccer match-up at 4 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN and 980 AM La Mera Mera).

NOTES

With the tie, LAFC is 4-4-1 for 13 points on the season.

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo received a red card and was ejected from the match late in the second half.

Olivier Giroud's goal in the 45th minute was his first regular-season goal for LAFC, and his third overall. He scored in the 2024 Leagues Cup Final and the 2024 U.S. Open Cup Final.

LAFC earned a point in tonight's 3-3 tie with Portland despite the Timbers getting on the scoreboard first. This was the first time this season that LAFC earned a point when giving up the first goal. The Black & Gold are 0-6-1 (W-L-T) in all competitions when conceding first and 6-0-0 when scoring the first goal.

After enduring the longest scoring drought of his MLS career, a six-game regular-season stretch from Feb. 22 - April 5, Bouanga has now scored in back-to-back games.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.