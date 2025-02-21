Philadelphia Union Acquire Midfielder Indiana Vassilev from St. Louis CITY SC
February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have acquired midfielder Indiana Vassilev from St. Louis CITY SC. His contract is guaranteed through 2025 with an option for 2026. In exchange, St. Louis CITY SC will receive $400,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $600,000 in 2026 GAM, and up to an additional $250,000 if certain performance-based metrics are met. Additionally, CITY SC will receive a future sell-on and trade percentage. Vassilev set a career high with four goals during the 2024 season, across all competitions, and ranked tied for second on CITY in assists (4) and fourth in regular season appearances (29).
"Indiana is an extremely versatile and hardworking player who embodies the qualities we are looking for to enhance our roster," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "At just 24, he brings experience from the Premier League, Major League Soccer, U.S Youth National Teams and, most recently, his first USMNT call up. His technical abilities, dedication, and potential for growth make him a valuable addition to our squad.
Vassilev, 24, spent the previous two seasons with St. Louis CITY (2023-24), totaling five goals and nine assists in 63 regular season matches (48 starts). He ranked tied for second on the club during the 2024 regular season in assists (4), fourth in appearances (29) and shots (39) and sixth in minutes played (1,841). Vassilev led St. Louis during the 2023 regular season in appearances (34), tied for second in assists (5) and tied for third in games started (25). He was originally selected by St. Louis during the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft and signed a two-year contract in January 2023.
Prior to being selected by St. Louis, Vassilev spent two seasons with Inter Miami CF (2021-22) and registered five goals and two assists in 45 regular season matches. He owns 10 goals, 11 assists, 104 shots and 5,816 minutes in 108 MLS regular season games (68 starts) in four seasons (2021-24).
Vassilev began his career with Aston Villa of the English Premier League and made six appearances for the club's top level (2019-20). He played for the team's U18 and U23 levels and made 54 total appearances across all competitions from 2017-21. He was loaned to Burton Albion (League One) and Cheltenham Town (League Two) during the 2020-21 season, appearing in 24 matches between the two clubs.
Vassilev has represented the United States on the U16 (2016), U17 (2016), U18 (2018), U20 (2019) and U23 (2023) levels. He scored five goals in 34 total youth appearances, including appearances during the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup. He also earned his first-ever USMNT call-up in January 2025 and appeared in two international friendly matches.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union acquire midfielder Indiana Vassilev from St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for $400,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $600,000 in 2026 GAM, and up to an additional $250,000 if certain performance-based metrics are met. Additionally, CITY SC will receive a future sell-on and trade percentage.
Name: Indiana Vassilev
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 159 lbs
Born: February 16, 2001
Birthplace: Savannah, Georgia
Hometown: Savannah, Georgia
Citizenship: United States
Acquired: Philadelphia Union acquire midfielder Indiana Vassilev on February 21, 2025.
Previous Experience: St. Louis CITY SC (2023-24); Inter Miami CF (2022); Cheltenham Town (2021-22); Burton Albion (2021-22); Aston Villa (2017-22)
