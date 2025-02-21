D.C. United Acquires a 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal
February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal in exchange for $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money. The Black-and-Red now have eight International Roster Slots ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season that kicks off against Toronto FC on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Audi Field.
Transaction: D.C. United acquires a 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal in exchange for $250,000 in GAM.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2025
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal - Atlanta United FC
- FC Cincinnati Open MLS 2025 Season at Home against the New York Red Bulls - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Kicks off MLS Campaign on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Availability Report: Trio Absent for Season Opener - New York City FC
- Earthquakes Sign Nick Fernandez, Beau Leroux, Francesco Montali to First Team - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revolution Announce Updates to Technical Staff for 2025 Season - New England Revolution
- Charlotte FC Announces Technical Staff Additions Ahead of the 2025 Season - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Acquires a 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal - D.C. United
- CF Montréal Acquires $250,000 in General Allocation Money from D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United FC at LAFC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Atlanta United Signs Dominik Chong Qui to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- Austin FC Signs Damian Las to Contract Extension - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Announce Sellout at Dignity Health Sports Park for 2025 Home Opener - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC vs Colorado Rapids Preview - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Kick off 20th MLS Season Hosting Texas Derby Versus FC Dallas - Houston Dynamo FC
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Begin 2025 MLS Campaign against New York Red Bulls - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Announces Official English and Spanish Radio Broadcast Partners - San Diego FC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off MLS Season #21 Saturday Night at 8:30pm MT at San Jose Earthquakes - Real Salt Lake
- Step on the Gas: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Nico Cavallo to First Team Contract - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Set to Host NYCFC in 2025 MLS Season Home Opener - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Sign Homegrown Midfielder Markus Cimermancic - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires $275,000 in General Allocation Money - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Acquire $200,000 in 2025 GAM from FC Dallas in Exchange for 2026 International Roster Slot - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Acquires International Roster Slot Via Trade with the LA Galaxy - FC Dallas
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Roster Compliance Breakdown - Colorado Rapids
- D.C. United Signs Former CF Montréal Midfielder Rida Zouhir - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Orlando City SC - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Former U.S. International Midfielder Alfredo Morales - St. Louis City SC
- Earthquakes Announce Radio Stations for 2025 MLS Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- Inter Miami CF Foundation and UNICEF Partner to Support Children's Education Across Latin America and the Caribbean - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Announces 2025 Roster Ahead of Season Opener - Atlanta United FC
- New York City FC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Max Murray to First Team Contract - New York City FC
- Sporting KC Announces 2025 Roster Composition - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution Open 2025 MLS Season on Saturday at Nashville SC - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Seattle Sounders: February 22 at 10:30PM ET - Charlotte FC
- Keys to the Match: Season Opener - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo Football Club and KIA America Announce Partnership Agreement - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Signs Midfielder Gavin Turner as a Homegrown Player - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Signs 2024 First Round Draft Pick Wyatt Meyer - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Acquires $1,000,000 in GAM from the Philadelphia Union for Indiana Vassilev - St. Louis City SC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Midfielder Indiana Vassilev from St. Louis CITY SC - Philadelphia Union
- Contract Extension for Samuel Piette - Club de Foot Montreal
- Gauld scores as leg 2 heads to BC Place next Thursday, February 27 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Acquires a 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal
- D.C. United Signs Former CF Montréal Midfielder Rida Zouhir
- D.C. United Signs Midfielder Gavin Turner as a Homegrown Player
- D.C. United Extends Partnership with IHeartMedia Washington D.C. to Deliver Local Radio Broadcasts for the 2025 MLS Season
- D.C. United Unveils New 2025 Soul Kit, a Tribute to Washington, D.C.'s Funk, Soul, and Go-Go Legacy