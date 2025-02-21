D.C. United Acquires a 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal in exchange for $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money. The Black-and-Red now have eight International Roster Slots ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season that kicks off against Toronto FC on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Audi Field.

Transaction: D.C. United acquires a 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal in exchange for $250,000 in GAM.

