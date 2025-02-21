Houston Dynamo Football Club and KIA America Announce Partnership Agreement

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo Football Club (HDFC) and KIA America announced a multi-year partnership agreement. The automotive manufacturer, along with Houston area KIA dealers, will offer Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC fans an exclusive offer to enjoy one of their award-winning models plus a behind-the-scenes opportunity to connect with the team through a new digital series.

"The Club is thrilled to welcome KIA America as we embark on a new season with so much momentum across the organization," HDFC Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Ben Carruthers said. "We look forward to working with KIA America throughout the season to bring our fans closer to their favorite players on both teams. We are also excited about the new activations coming to Shell Energy Stadium this season that will highlight KIA's innovative work and their commitment to our community."

The new series will give fans a front-row seat to learn more about their favorite players throughout the year. The first episode will highlight the Dynamo, who begin their 20th season in Major League Soccer this Saturday against FC Dallas. Dash fans will also learn more about the new additions to the team and veterans returning for the 2025 season.

Dash and Dynamo fans will have an opportunity to view the latest models throughout the season at Shell Energy Stadium. Seven KIA models were recently named to the Car and Driver Editors' Choice Awards list. Fans will have an opportunity to view the latest models beginning on March 15 when the Dynamo host Real Salt Lake. Broadcasts for both teams will also feature the latest KIA models throughout the season with the use of digital carpets.

"The Houston area Kia dealers are excited to begin this partnership with the Dynamo and Dash, and for the chance to engage with the local community in a new way," Amber Parham, Regional Marketing Manager for the Southwest Region of KIA America said.

Both organizations will also collaborate on a sweepstakes that will provide an exclusive opportunity to connect with the team later this season. The agreement also includes in-game presentation elements plus signage throughout the venue.

