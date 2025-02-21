Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Seattle Sounders: February 22 at 10:30PM ET

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC travel to Lumen Field, in Seattle, Washington to open season four against the Seattle Sounders who enter their seventeenth season in MLS.

The Crown looks to open their season strong, making some key transaction additions such as signing European Legend Wilfried Zaha, as well as adding Eryk Williamson and re-signing Pep Biel. Seattle adding to their attack as well, signing Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola both from FC Dallas. Each team with successful 2024 seasons having both made runs in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. CLTFC ended the regular season ranked 5th in the Eastern Conference with 51 points and a goal differential of +9, while Seattle ended their regular season ranked 4th in the Western Conference with 57 points, and a goal differential of +16.

Charlotte FC enters their fourth season in MLS and second season with Head Coach Dean Smith at the helm. The Club looks to start the 2025 season with momentum after coming off an undefeated preseason in both Miami, Florida and at the Coachella Valley Invitational.

Match: Charlotte FC at Seattle Sounders

When: Saturday, February 22

Where: Lumen Field

Kickoff: 10:30pm ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

The two teams will meet up for the third time in Club history. They met most recently in June of 2023, where they drew 3-3 at Bank of America Stadium, with current players Patrick Agyemang and Ashley Westwood both contributing goals in the match.

Who to watch:

All eyes are on Charlotte FC's attack. Global star Wilfried Zaha having joined the team over the winter transfer period as a designated player. The star has netted over 100 goals in his professional career. Israeli winger and Designated Player Liel Abada's speed on the field has proven difficult for any defender in previous matches, and will continue to challenge any defensive line he faces. Patrick Agyemang has gained immense confidence following his debut with the USMNT where he netted two goals in two matches. Patrick Agyemang opened up his scoresheet with the Club against Seattle Sounders in 2023, coming off the bench in the 75th minute, and taking on Charlotte's equlizer in the 86th minute.

New Threads:

Charlotte FC will wear their newest threads, The Fortress Kit for the first time. The new design draws inspiration from the pre-match visuals and the iconic coronation tradition that defines CLTFC, reflecting our unique fan-favorite moments. The name pays homage to our home, The Fortress, which fans and players protect each match.

