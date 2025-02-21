Earthquakes Announce Radio Stations for 2025 MLS Season

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today their local radio broadcast schedule for the 2025 Major League Soccer Season, with KSFO 810 AM and KZSF 1370 AM serving as the club's flagship radio broadcast stations in English and Spanish, respectively.

Cumulus Media's 810 AM/KSFO-AM will primarily serve as the English radio home of the Quakes for the second consecutive season, while La Kaliente 1370 AM/KZSF-AM will be the team's Spanish-language flagship station for the 15th campaign. Select games may appear on alternative stations for English radio. Saturday's season opener vs. Real Salt Lake and the May 14 match against Inter Miami CF will air on Cumulus station KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, while the second game of the season against Sporting Kansas City on March 1 will air on Cumulus station KNBR 1050 AM.

Ted Ramey will serve as the primary play-by-play voice for home and away broadcasts for his 12th consecutive year. A sports broadcasting personality in the Bay Area since 2012, his eclectic resume includes work for the National Hockey League's San Jose Sharks, talk shows for KNBR and The Athletic, as well as the nationally televised CrossFit Games. Since 2016, Ramey has hosted the Quakes' weekly radio program, The Soccer Hour, which will air for a third straight season on 810 AM The Spread every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. PT.

Joe Cannon will enter his 12th straight season as the color analyst for home games. An Earthquakes Hall of Famer, the former goalkeeper helped San Jose win its first MLS Cup in 2001 and later captured MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2002. Cannon spent seven seasons with the Quakes and still leads the club's goalkeeping records in games started (171), minutes played (15,561), wins (66), and saves (693).

La Kaliente 1370 AM will be the team's Spanish-language flagship for the 15th season. KZSF is a locally owned Spanish-language station that hosts daily sports talk shows and plays a wide variety of pop music.

Carlos César Rivera returns as the Spanish-language broadcaster for the Earthquakes. Every Monday through Friday from 5-7 p.m. PT, he has served the longtime host of La Kaliente's sports talk show, which covers MLS and Liga MX, as well as many other sports teams in the Bay Area. Rivera came to the Quakes with a distinguished sports broadcasting background, having called games for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants and the San Francisco Bay Blackhawks during his lengthy career.

Ramiro Corrales will join Rivera in the booth as an analyst for select Spanish-language games. An Earthquakes Hall of Famer, two-time MLS Cup Champion (2001, 2003), and Supporters' Shield winner (2012), he sits third on the club's all-time list in games played (250), second in starts (228), and second in minutes played (20,188).

To stream 810 AM KSFO, visit https://www.ksfo.com. To stream La Kaliente 1370 AM, visit https://lakaliente1370am.com/.

2025 SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT HOME/AWAY Time (PT) RADIO

Saturday, Feb. 22 Real Salt Lake Home 7:30 PM 680/1370

Saturday, March 1 Sporting Kansas City Away 5:30 PM 1050/1370

Saturday, March 8 Minnesota United FC Home 7:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, March 15 Colorado Rapids Home 7:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, March 22 Charlotte FC Away 4:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, March 29 Seattle Sounders FC Home 7:30 PM 810/1370

Sunday, April 6 D.C. United Home 2:00 PM 810/1370

Saturday, April 12 LAFC Away 7:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, April 19 Sporting Kansas City Home 7:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, April 26 Columbus Crew Away 4:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, May 3 Portland Timbers Home 7:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, May 10 Colorado Rapids Away 6:30 PM 810/1370

Wednesday, May 14 Inter Miami CF Home 7:30 PM 680/1370

Saturday, May 17 New England Revolution Away 4:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, May 24 Houston Dynamo Home 7:30 PM 810/1370

Wednesday, May 28 LA Galaxy Away 7:00 PM 810/1370

Saturday, May 31 St. Louis CITY SC Away 11:30 AM 810/1370

Friday, June 13 Portland Timbers Away 7:30 PM 810/1370

Wednesday, June 25 FC Dallas Away 5:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, June 28 LA Galaxy Home 7:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, July 5 New York Red Bulls Home 7:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, July 12 Minnesota United FC Away 5:30 PM 810/1370

Wednesday, July 16 FC Dallas Home 7:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, July 19 Seattle Sounders FC Away 5:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, July 26 Real Salt Lake Away 6:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, Aug. 9 Vancouver Whitecaps FC Home 7:30 PM 810/1370

Sunday, Aug. 17 San Diego FC Home 4:00 PM 810/1370

Saturday, Aug. 23 Houston Dynamo Away 5:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, Aug. 30 Austin FC Away 5:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, Sept. 13 LAFC Home 4:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, Sept. 20 St. Louis CITY SC Home 7:30 PM 810/1370

Saturday, Sept. 27 San Diego FC Away 7:30 PM 810/1370

Sunday, Oct. 5 Vancouver Whitecaps FC Away 6:00 PM 810/1370

Saturday, Oct. 18 Austin FC Home 6:00 PM 810/1370

KNBR = 680 AM; KTCT = 1050 AM; KSFO = 810 AM; KZSF = 1370 AM

All times and dates are subject to change.

