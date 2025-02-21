New York City FC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Max Murray to First Team Contract

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today announced the signing of defender Max Murray to a first team contract through 2025, with options through 2028.

Murray was selected 17th overall in the first round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and took part in the first team preseason in Santa Barbara and at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational making three appearances.

"We're excited to welcome Max to New York City," Sporting Director David Lee said. "Since the start of preseason, he has demonstrated the signs of potential we saw in him during the draft process and has embraced the opportunities in both training and matches. He has elite physical attributes for a central defender and impressed with his quality on the ball, which will fit our style of play. The transition from college to professional can be challenging. We will support Max through the next stages of his development so we can help maximize his potential and look forward to seeing him make an impact on our roster in the years ahead."

The Kennebunkport, Maine, native set a program record with 91 career appearances at the University of Vermont, tallying 18 goals and 10 assists. In 2024, the defender helped the Catamounts win their first NCAA Men's Soccer Championship. Murray earned America East All-Conference First and Second Team honors and made the America East Academic Honor Roll.

"Signing my first professional contract is something I've dreamed about for as long as I can remember and to finally achieve it with New York City FC is really special," said defender Max Murray. "That said, I know there's still a lot of work to do and I'm ready to put in the effort. This is going to be an exciting season. I can't wait for the campaign to kick off and to see our fans at Yankee Stadium in a few weeks."

Murray will travel with the 'Boys in Blue' to Fort Lauderdale ahead of New York City FC's season opener against Inter Miami CF on Saturday, February 22, at 7:30pm ET.

Transaction: New York City FC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Max Murray.

Name: Max Murray

Position: Defender

Height: 6'5

Weight: 185

Date of Birth: 4/8/2002

Age: 22

Hometown: Kennebunkport, Maine

