Availability Report: Trio Absent for Season Opener

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC kicks off its 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign against Inter Miami CF.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match, as defenders Thiago Martins and Tayvon Gray, along with Malachi Jones, will miss the trip to Miami.

You can watch the game on  MLS Season Pass  on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2025 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Thiago Martins - OUT - Leg

Tayvon Gray - OUT - Leg

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.