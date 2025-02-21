Austin FC Signs Damian Las to Contract Extension

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a contract extension with goalkeeper Damian Las. Las signs with the Verde & Black for one (1) additional year on a deal guaranteed through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

Las remains on loan with USL Championship side Louisville City FC for the 2025 season. As a condition of the loan agreement, Austin FC may recall Las from Louisville City FC at any point in 2025. If Austin were to exercise its one-time recall option, the loan would be terminated and Las would once again occupy a Supplemental roster spot on the Austin FC MLS roster.

Las, 22, initially joined Austin FC in January 2022. He went on to appear in 31 matches for Austin FC II in 2023, playing a key role in the team's MLS NEXT Pro title-winning season and earning numerous accolades including the league's Goalkeeper of the Year award.

While on loan at Louisville in 2024, Las made 34 appearances and played a total of 3,060 minutes, keeping nine (9) clean sheets as the team finished in first place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference.

Transaction:Austin FC agrees to a contract extension with goalkeeper Damian Las. Las signs with Austin for an additional guaranteed year through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.