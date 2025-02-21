Step on the Gas: Ingredients of the Match

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Season four is officially here. The Crown kick off the 2025 season in Seattle as they face the Sounders for the second time in club history. It's a big test to start the season with high expectations for both clubs coming into the season.

That match kicks off at 10:30 PM ET. So grab some coffee, get your MLS Season Pass on Apple TV ready to go and let's get this party started.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match for CLTFC to start off the season with a win:

New & Familiar Faces

Wilfried Zaha. Pep Biel. Patrick Agyemang.

It's a newly tooled attack, filled with the addition of world-class star Wilfried Zaha, the re-signing of Pep Biel, and the anticipated full-time number nine that is Patrick Agyemang. Where and how all these pieces meld together with the rest of the squad will be confirmed once the ball is kicked. But you can anticipate an attack that is going to push to score more goals. That's the name of the game and Charlotte FC are fully aware that if they are to take that next step, it requires... goals.

Dean Smith expressed early in the preseason that a missing piece was a player that could come in and create their own chances and help win matches. Zaha is it. The skill level and ability to take on the opposition one-on-one, create chances and put the ball in the back of the net is all within Wilf's wheelhouse. Now we see how he can adapt to the MLS game and bring that skill to the CLTFC attack. If he can figure that out fast, any match is winnable. Including a tough road test against a formidable Seattle defense. New face. New Expectations. If Wilf brings the magic right out of the gate, CLTFC can take points away from the Sounders.

Defensively Sound

One of the league's top defenses in 2024 is fully intact going into 2025. Consistency. It's a beautiful thing.

If Charlotte are to find a result in this match, it's going to take a sound defensive effort to slow down Seattle, who have a newly tooled attack of their own. The Sounders acquired Jesus Ferreria and Paul Arriola from FC Dallas this offseason. Both were thrown right into the mix with the likes of Jordan Morris and Pedro de la Vega in their CONCACAF Champions Cup match earlier this week. That is a high-powered attack. One that has the chance to beat you multiple ways with speed down the flanks or right down the middle.

Now, meet the 2024 Goalkeeper of the Year, Kristijan Kahlina. A fully returning backline of Tim Ream, Andrew Privett, Adilson Malanda and Nathan Byrne. We have ourselves a good 'ole western movie standoff. The game can be won or lost on this matchup alone. If Charlotte FC are to take points home, they need to rely on their solid defense once again. Keeping their shape and staying organized while facing this brand-new attack will be key. This group has been battle-tested. We can only expect them to be ready to return right back to form.

Oh. Dean Smith also said wine is back for clean sheets this season. What better way to start the season than a nice glass of vino? *ting

Step On the Gas

In season one, it was always expected that Dean Smith would take time to adapt to the league, learn his team, and implement his ideals into the club. But remember, Charlotte FC came out in match one last season and won. Granted, it was at home, yes. But Dean knows how to get these boys ready for a fight on matchday one.

Newly tooled attack. Sound defense. That's a recipe for coming out of the gates fast. Dean and the boys have an opportunity to do just that.

Seattle will be coming off a short rest after playing Wednesday night in Antigua, Guatemala, for the CONCACAF Champions Cup. With fresh legs, high expectations, and trust in the system, Charlotte FC will feel like they can put the peddle to the floor in match one. Press high, be daring, attack with purpose, and CLTFC can take points home.

In fact, assuming all teams advance, three of Charlotte's first four matches will be against teams coming off of a midweek CCC match, including Seattle on Saturday. So, step on the gas.

Charlotte FC make their home debut next Saturday against Atlanta United at 2PM on FOX. Be sure to be there to witness what will surely be an electric home opener in the Battle of the South.

