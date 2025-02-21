Toronto FC Sign Homegrown Midfielder Markus Cimermancic

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed midfielder Markus Cimermancic to a First Team contract as a Homegrown player through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028. Cimermancic becomes the 36th player in club history to sign for the First Team from the Toronto FC Academy.

"We are thrilled to announce the signing of Markus to a First Team contract as a Homegrown player after coming through our ranks for the past 10 years," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "Markus has delivered in both our Academy and TFC II systems, and we look forward to his continued growth in our First Team. We want to thank Markus and his family for their commitment to our club over the years, and we are excited for the future."

Cimermancic, 20, joins Toronto FC after spending time with the First Team during the 2025 preseason. Prior to joining the Reds, the midfielder spent the past three seasons (2022, 2023, 2024) with Toronto FC II, where he registered six goals and eight assists in 59 appearances (48 starts) of MLS NEXT Pro action. He made his TFC II debut as an Academy player against New York City FC II on May 8, 2022, and signed his first professional contract with the Young Reds on March 24, 2023. He scored his first goal for TFC II against Orlando City B on June 4, 2023, and made his 50th appearance for the Young Reds against Columbus Crew 2 on July 7, 2024. Cimermancic previously signed four short-term deals with Toronto FC and featured on the matchday roster for four matches during the 2024 Major League Soccer season. The Kitchener, Ontario native originally joined the TFC Academy in February 2015 and represented the Academy across all age groups, following seven years with Kitchener Spirit.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC sign midfielder Markus Cimermancic to a First Team contract as a Homegrown player through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028.

MARKUS CIMERMANCIC

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 183 lbs.

Birthdate: October 1, 2004 (Age - 20)

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Toronto FC II

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.