LA Galaxy Acquire $200,000 in 2025 GAM from FC Dallas in Exchange for 2026 International Roster Slot

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from FC Dallas in exchange for a 2026 International Roster Slot.

