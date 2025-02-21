FC Dallas Acquires International Roster Slot Via Trade with the LA Galaxy

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today that it has acquired a 2026 International Roster Slot from the LA Galaxy in exchange for $200k in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

FC Dallas opens its 30th MLS season on Saturday, February 22 from Shell Energy Stadium taking on Texas Derby rivals Houston Dynamo FC at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on the FC Dallas App.

