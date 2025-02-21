St. Louis CITY SC vs Colorado Rapids Preview
February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids (0-0-0, 0 pts.) head to Missouri for their first fixture of the 2025 MLS regular season against St. Louis CITY SC (0-0-0, 0 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff at Energizer Park is set for 6:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).
Colorado will look to continue their success against St. Louis from last season, where the Rapids won both matchups during the regular season. Last time at Energizer Park, Djordje Mihailovic led the way for Colorado with a hat trick in a 3-0 victory on the road. The Rapids also won their home contest against this side after posting a dominant 4-1 victory at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.
While this match will open the MLS season for both clubs, Colorado is coming off their first match of the year against LAFC this past Tuesday in Concacaf Champions Cup. On a frigid night in Commerce City, the Rapids came out on top in a 2-1 victory against the former Western Conference leaders. Mihailovic recorded both goals for the club, with one coming from the penalty spot and the other from a perfectly-placed free kick.
With an already hot start to the new season, Mihailovic has his eyes on even more following his incredible 2024 campaign. The Olympian's 25 goal contributions after recording 11 goals and 14 assists set a club record for a single season by any player in Rapids history.
Despite the history between these two clubs being fairly short, Colorado has seen the most success against St. Louis. Over two seasons and four matches, the Rapids have the edge with a 2-1-1 record and have outscored them 8-3.
With a new season on the horizon, Colorado will be looking to add onto their successes from last year. After making the playoffs, earning third place in Leagues Cup, and lifting the Rocky Mountain Cup, Head Coach Chris Armas is looking for more in his second season with the club. Armas broke multiple club records for a first-year head coach last year, including the most wins (15) and points (50) of any Rapids coach in their introductory season.
St. Louis, on the other hand, will look to put 2024 behind them following a disappointing year. After an inaugural season in 2023 that saw the club top the Western Conference, St. Louis only managed to earn 37 points, finishing at 12th in the table. Heading the potential turnaround for the club will be newly appointed head coach Olof Mellberg.
Potential club debuts for the Rapids in this match include newly acquired midfielder Josh Atencio, forward Alex Harris, and midfielder Daouda Amadou. Sam Bassett has the potential of making his MLS debut, but the midfielder made his club debut after being subbed on in the 71st minute on Tuesday against LAFC.
