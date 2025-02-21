Inter Miami CF Foundation and UNICEF Partner to Support Children's Education Across Latin America and the Caribbean

MIAMI/NEW YORK - The Inter Miami CF Foundation and UNICEF today announced a new global partnership today that will support access to quality education programs for children in five countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

As part of a three-year partnership, funds raised will support children at risk of not receiving on foundational learning and skills such as reading and writing - including children who are out of school - in Argentina, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, and Mexico. The partnership also aims to increase access to digital and online learning, while ensuring teachers have adequate training and resources.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, more than 10 million children and young people are currently out of school as a result of poverty, economic fragility, political instability and conflict. At the same time, only one-third of countries in the region report an upper secondary education completion rate above 70 percent.

While many other children, especially those from the most vulnerable communities, are in school, a lack of trained teachers, inadequate education materials, and poor infrastructure can mean many students are not learning the skills they need to reach their full potential.

"From a young age I was taught that education was the key to achieving my dreams," said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas. "Unfortunately, many children do not have access to the education they need to help make their dreams a reality. By partnering with UNICEF, the Inter Miami Foundation will be able to expand its support of education programs. Together we aim to give the freedom to dream to children worldwide."

"Millions of children around the world are denied their right to a quality education," said Inter Miami Co-Owner and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, David Beckham. "Through my work with UNICEF for the last 20 years, I have seen the difference education can make to children, their families and their communities. I am proud that Inter Miami will support UNICEF in its vital mission to create a fairer world, where children have the chance to be in school, to learn and to achieve their full potential"

The partnership will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Inter Miami CF Home Opener where fans in-stadium will be able to participate in the round up at every point of sale at Chase Stadium. By selecting to round up the total of their order, fans can make a charitable donation to the Inter Miami CF Foundation. Additional fundraising activities will follow throughout the three-year partnership.

"Investing in quality education, foundational learning, and digital skills for children and young people is fundamental to addressing the learning crisis in Latin America and the Caribbean," said UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Kitty van der Heijden. "UNICEF looks forward to working together with Inter Miami CF Foundation and their fans worldwide to improve access to education and provide better opportunities for children and young people."

Without quality education, children face considerable barriers to employment later in life. They are more likely to suffer adverse health outcomes and less likely to participate in decisions that affect them, threatening their ability to shape a better future for themselves and their societies. UNICEF works to provide equitable access to education and quality learning opportunities for the world's most vulnerable children.

Since inception, harnessing the power of fútbol to do good has been a key pillar for the Inter Miami CF Foundation. That purpose will be felt around the world as the Inter Miami CF Foundation and UNICEF unite with fans worldwide to help give children the freedom to dream and the chance to thrive.

