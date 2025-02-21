Tune in: FC Cincinnati Begin 2025 MLS Campaign against New York Red Bulls

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







The 2025 MLS Regular Season kicks off Saturday, February 22 as FC Cincinnati take on the New York Red Bulls. Kickoff from TQL Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #CINvRBNY on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 (7:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English Local Radio: iHeart Media Fox Sports 1360

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android

WATCH ON MLS SEASON PASS ON THE APPLE TV APP

Saturday's match will stream on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. No blackouts, no restrictions. Chris Wittyngham and Lori Lindsey will have the call in English while Diego Pessolano and Daniel Chapela have the call in Spanish.

Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey will have the call on radio, and with the match being at home, fans watching on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV will have the option to switch to the local home English radio broadcast as their audio source.

To switch to the home radio audio:

Click on the live FC Cincinnati match in MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Click on the radio button located in the bottom right-hand corner.

Choose "Home Team's Local Radio: English" to listen to FCC's local broadcast during the match.

Sign up for MLS Season Pass

LISTEN ON LOCAL RADIO IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH

Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast in both English and Spanish. The Official English Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media will feature Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey on the call on Fox Sports 1360 in Cincinnati and iHeart.

The Official Spanish Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati - La Mega Cincinnati 101.5 FM - will carry the match with Gustavo Luques and José Romero on the call on La Mega 101.5 FM.

FOLLOW ON FC CINCINNATI SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow @FCCincinnati on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates from the game.

HEAD TO THE OFFICIAL WATCH PARTY

Fans can head to the official Watch Party presented by Coors Light at R.P. McMurphy's Irish Pub

(2910 Wasson Road, Cincinnati). The FC Cincinnati Street Team presented by Cliffs and Gary The Lion will join in the fun with activities and giveaways.

HEAD TO A PUB PARTNER

Fans who cannot make it to TQL Stadium are encouraged to head to one of the club's official Pub Partners, presented by Coors Light. The Pub Partner program includes over 60 bars and restaurants around Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Middletown and Louisville. Pub Partners are the spot to go to watch the Orange and Blue in 2025 and feature watch parties, drink specials and convenient locations for fans to gather to watch FC Cincinnati.

For a full list of Pub Partners and for more information on the program, visit FCCincinnati.com/Fans/Pub-Partners.

TUNE-IN TO FC CINCINNATI WEEKLY ON WCPO 9

To preview the matchup with New York, tune in to FC Cincinnati Weekly on WCPO 9 this Friday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Every week, FC Cincinnati fans will see previews and analysis of the club's next opponents, previous match recaps, profiles of players, coaches, fans and league news.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL MOBILE APP

Download FC Cincinnati's official mobile app, available now for download on iOS and Android devices. The FC Cincinnati app keeps fans closer than ever to the action and include real time push notifications, news, ticket information and more.

