Sporting KC Announces 2025 Roster Composition

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City announced today the composition of the club's roster for the 2025 MLS season, which will begin Saturday with a visit to Austin FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

The information below discloses the designations for Sporting KC's senior and supplemental roster, international roster spots, Designated Players and U22 Initiative Players as of Feb. 21.

Entering the 2025 MLS campaign, Sporting has 26 rostered players and four open roster slots. The club has filled 18 of 20 spots on its Senior Roster and eight of 10 spots on its Supplemental Roster.

Sporting currently has seven players occupying international roster slots: William Agada, Zorhan Bassong, Joaquin Fernandez, Manu Garcia, Dejan Joveljic, Shapi Suleymanov and Alenis Vargas. Tim Leibold has received his green card and no longer occupies an international slot. The club has one open international spot available.

Sporting's current Designated Players are Garcia and Joveljic. The club's U22 Initiative Players are Ndenbe and Voloder.

In addition, Sporting has selected the U22 Initiative Player Model entering 2025. This roster construction model allows the club to assemble a roster that includes up to two Designated Players and up to four U22 Initiative Players while also receiving up to an additional $2 million of General Allocation Money (GAM). MLS clubs will conditionally have the opportunity to update their roster construction model at midseason, between July 1 and the close of the Secondary Transfer Window on Aug. 21. For more information about MLS roster rules and regulations, click here.

Senior Roster (18)

F Stephen Afrifa

F William Agada

M Zorhan Bassong

D/M Jake Davis

D Joaquin Fernandez

M Manu Garcia

F Dejan Joveljic

D Tim Leibold

D Logan Ndenbe

GK John Pulskamp

M Nemanja Radoja

D Dany Rosero

F Daniel Salloi

D Khiry Shelton

F Shapi Suleymanov

M Erik Thommy

F Mason Toye

D Robert Voloder

Supplemental Roster (8)

M Jacob Bartlett

D Andrew Brody

D Ian James

GK Jack Kortkamp

D Jansen Miller

M Memo Rodriguez

GK Ryan Schewe

F Alenis Vargas

International Spots (7)

F William Agada

D Zorhan Bassong

D Joaquin Fernandez

M Manu Garcia

F Dejan Joveljic

F Shapi Suleymanov

F Alenis Vargas

Designated Players (2)

M Manu Garcia

F Dejan Joveljic

U22 Initiative Players (2)

D Logan Ndenbe

D Robert Voloder

