LA Galaxy Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Orlando City SC

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Orlando City SC in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and LA's natural first round selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Orlando City SC in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and LA's natural first round selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft on Feb. 21, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.