Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Roster Compliance Breakdown
February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club's roster ahead of Major League Soccer's upcoming compliance deadline. For a complete rundown of MLS 2025 Roster Rules and Regulations, click here.
Kévin Cabral, Djordje Mihailovic, and Rafael Navarro will occupy the club's three Designated Player spots, while Cole Bassett, Josh Atencio and Ted-KuDipietro occupy the three U-22 Initiative roster spots.
Colorado will open the 2025 MLS Regular Season on February 22, traveling to face St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Stadium (6:30 p.m. MT, MLS Season Pass). The club will then return to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park for its home opener on March 1 against FC Dallas (7:30 p.m. MT, MLS Season Pass).
Below is a complete breakdown of the current roster, including player designations and contract statuses.
2025 COLORADO RAPIDS SENIOR ROSTER (as of Feb. 21, 2025)
SLOT SQUAD NUMBER NAME STATUS DESIGNATION GUARANTEED OPTION
CONTRACT YEARS
1 12 Josh Atencio Domestic U-22 2027 2028
2 6 Chidozie Awaziem International 2025 2026, 2027
3 23 Cole Bassett Domestic U-22, Homegrown 2027
4 91 Kévin Cabral Domestic DP 2025 2026
5 4 Reggie Cannon Domestic TAM 2027 2028
6 34 Michael Edwards Domestic 2025 2026
7 11 Omir Fernandez Domestic 2026 2027
8 14 Calvin Harris Domestic 2025
9 21 Ted Ku-DiPietro Domestic U-22 2027 2028
10 8 Oliver Larraz Domestic Homegrown 2025
11 5 Andreas Maxsø International TAM 2025 2026
12 10 Djordje Mihailovic Domestic DP 2027 2028
13 19 Ian Murphy Domestic 2026 2027
14 9 Rafael Navarro Domestic DP 2027 2028
15 20 Connor Ronan International 2026 2027
16 2 Keegan Rosenberry Domestic 2027
17 1 Zack Steffen Domestic TAM 2026 2027
18 3 Sam Vines Domestic TAM, Homegrown 2027
19
20
2025 COLORADO RAPIDS SUPPLEMENTAL ROSTER (as of Feb. 21, 2025)
SLOT SQUAD NUMBER NAME STATUS DESIGNATION GUARANTEED OPTION
CONTRACT YEARS
21 77 Darren Yapi Domestic Homegrown 2025 2026
22 99 Jackson Travis Domestic Homegrown 2025 2026
23 13 Wayne Frederick Domestic 2026 2027, 2028
24 31 Adam Beaudry Domestic Homegrown 2027 2028, 2029
25
26 27 Kimani Stewart-Baynes Domestic Generation Adidas 2026 2027, 2028
27 16 Alex Harris Domestic Generation Adidas 2027 2028, 2029
28 45 Daouda Amadou International 2025 2026, 2027
29 Ali Fadal P1 Visa Processing 2026 2027, 2028
30 18 Sam Bassett Domestic Homegrown 2025 2026, 2027, 2028
The following players are currently on loan and do not occupy an active roster slot:
SLOT SQUAD NUMBER NAME STATUS GUARANTEED OPTION
CONTRACT YEARS
1 56 Nate Jones Domestic 2025 2026, 2027
Note: A player's roster designation or international status could change prior to the roster compliance deadline in February 2025.
