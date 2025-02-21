Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Roster Compliance Breakdown

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club's roster ahead of Major League Soccer's upcoming compliance deadline. For a complete rundown of MLS 2025 Roster Rules and Regulations, click here.

Kévin Cabral, Djordje Mihailovic, and Rafael Navarro will occupy the club's three Designated Player spots, while Cole Bassett, Josh Atencio and Ted-KuDipietro occupy the three U-22 Initiative roster spots.

Colorado will open the 2025 MLS Regular Season on February 22, traveling to face St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Stadium (6:30 p.m. MT, MLS Season Pass). The club will then return to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park for its home opener on March 1 against FC Dallas (7:30 p.m. MT, MLS Season Pass).

Below is a complete breakdown of the current roster, including player designations and contract statuses.

2025 COLORADO RAPIDS SENIOR ROSTER (as of Feb. 21, 2025)

SLOT SQUAD NUMBER NAME STATUS DESIGNATION GUARANTEED OPTION

CONTRACT YEARS

1 12 Josh Atencio Domestic U-22 2027 2028

2 6 Chidozie Awaziem International 2025 2026, 2027

3 23 Cole Bassett Domestic U-22, Homegrown 2027

4 91 Kévin Cabral Domestic DP 2025 2026

5 4 Reggie Cannon Domestic TAM 2027 2028

6 34 Michael Edwards Domestic 2025 2026

7 11 Omir Fernandez Domestic 2026 2027

8 14 Calvin Harris Domestic 2025

9 21 Ted Ku-DiPietro Domestic U-22 2027 2028

10 8 Oliver Larraz Domestic Homegrown 2025

11 5 Andreas Maxsø International TAM 2025 2026

12 10 Djordje Mihailovic Domestic DP 2027 2028

13 19 Ian Murphy Domestic 2026 2027

14 9 Rafael Navarro Domestic DP 2027 2028

15 20 Connor Ronan International 2026 2027

16 2 Keegan Rosenberry Domestic 2027

17 1 Zack Steffen Domestic TAM 2026 2027

18 3 Sam Vines Domestic TAM, Homegrown 2027

19

20

2025 COLORADO RAPIDS SUPPLEMENTAL ROSTER (as of Feb. 21, 2025)

SLOT SQUAD NUMBER NAME STATUS DESIGNATION GUARANTEED OPTION

CONTRACT YEARS

21 77 Darren Yapi Domestic Homegrown 2025 2026

22 99 Jackson Travis Domestic Homegrown 2025 2026

23 13 Wayne Frederick Domestic 2026 2027, 2028

24 31 Adam Beaudry Domestic Homegrown 2027 2028, 2029

25

26 27 Kimani Stewart-Baynes Domestic Generation Adidas 2026 2027, 2028

27 16 Alex Harris Domestic Generation Adidas 2027 2028, 2029

28 45 Daouda Amadou International 2025 2026, 2027

29 Ali Fadal P1 Visa Processing 2026 2027, 2028

30 18 Sam Bassett Domestic Homegrown 2025 2026, 2027, 2028

The following players are currently on loan and do not occupy an active roster slot:

SLOT SQUAD NUMBER NAME STATUS GUARANTEED OPTION

CONTRACT YEARS

1 56 Nate Jones Domestic 2025 2026, 2027

Note: A player's roster designation or international status could change prior to the roster compliance deadline in February 2025.

