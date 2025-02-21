Inter Miami CF Set to Host NYCFC in 2025 MLS Season Home Opener

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

2024 MLS Supporters' Shield winner Inter Miami CF will get the 2025 MLS regular season underway this Saturday, Feb. 22, when the team hosts New York City FC for the Club's 2025 Home Opener presented by Royal Caribbean. Kick off for Saturday's match at Chase Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

2025 Home Opener presented by Royal Caribbean

Join us for the Club's 2025 Home Opener Presented by Royal Caribbean as Inter Miami welcomes fans back to Chase Stadium to kick off the 2025 MLS Regular Season.

On opening night, fans will have not just one, but two gate giveaways: a Home of Icons t-shirt upon entry and a schedule magnet upon egress courtesy of Royal Caribbean - while supplies last.

Be sure to visit Royal Caribbean's Fan Zone space to enjoy opportunities to win exciting experiences and prizes, take photos with a giant inflatable Euforia jersey, take your shot at their iconic shot challenge, and more! Also, stay tuned to surprise & delight giveaways throughout the match!

Tickets

A limited number of tickets for the 2025 Home Opener are available!

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass HERE!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are returning for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

NW Club Party

The NW Club will be open postgame for all guests to enjoy. The 10,000 square foot hospitality space, which is located next to the team store by Gate 3, includes an air-conditioned enclosed first level, an outdoor terrace on the second level overlooking the field, and a third level open-air lounge.

The NW Club Party will feature a live DJ, food and drink specials, and a giveaway from international party collective BRESH on the second floor.

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience.

All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will now air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Previous Match

Inter Miami will kick off the 2025 MLS regular season with what will be the team's second match of the 2025 season.

Inter Miami will look to keep the positive momentum going after opening its 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign on a high note on Wednesday, earning a crucial 0-1 win on the road against Sporting Kansas City in the first leg series between the sides in Round One of the competition. A cold finish from captain Lionel Messi to record the only goal of the night led the team to victory at Children's Mercy Park.

New Faces

Notably, Wednesday's match saw several new faces make their Inter Miami debuts in as head coach Javier Mascherano's managed his first official match for the Club.

Defender Gonzalo Luján, midfielder Telasco Segovia and attacker Tadeo Allende featured in the starting XI on the night in what marked their official Inter Miami debuts. Additionally, fellow offseason signing Maximiliano Falcón, meanwhile, featured among the team's substitutes.

Inter Miami 2024 Regular Season

The 2024 MLS regular season was the best one yet for the Club:

Inter Miami's record-breaking 2024 regular season saw the team set a new single-season points record in the league with 74 points.

The team registered the best overall 2024 MLS regular season record (22W-4L-8D) to win the Supporters' Shield and clinch a second title in Club history.

Inter Miami became the third-fastest club in league history to earn a playoffs berth.

Team secured a third-ever postseason appearance for the Club.

Recorded the most overall wins (22) and wins on the road (11), and lead the league in goals with 83.

Previously Against NYCFC

Saturday's game will be the 12th between Inter Miami and NYCFC in Club history.

Last season both sides met twice in MLS regular season action, with both matches resulting in 1-1 draws.

Scouting NYCFC

NYCFC will visit South Florida to start the 2025 MLS season after reaching the MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals in 2024.

Forward Alonso Martínez, who led NYCFC in goals in the 2024 MLS campaign with 17, will once be an important player for the New York side this season.

