Charlotte FC Announces Technical Staff Additions Ahead of the 2025 Season

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced additions to the Club's technical staff ahead of the Club kicking off its 2025 campaign this weekend.

John Currie joins CLTFC as the Club's Director of High Performance and arrives in Charlotte from Celtic FC of the Scottish Premiership, where he served as the Head of First Team Fitness and Conditioning since 2019. Currie joined the Scottish giants in 2014 as the Head of Academy Sports Science before transitioning to a sports science role with the First Team. Prior to his time in Glasgow, Currie served as the Head of Academy Sports Science for both Sunderland AFC and Heart of Midlothian FC.

Ricardo Oliveira joins the Club from Atlanta United FC and will serve as a Fitness and Reconditioning Coach. Oliveira spent six years in the Atlanta United organization, beginning as a Fitness Coach with ATL UTD 2 in 2019 before shifting to the club's Performance Coach in 2021, where he managed the planning and implementation of the First Team's training and conditioning needs, rehabilitation and recovery strategies and design of gym-based performance programs.

Within the Club's Performance and Sports Science department, Adam Parr and Tyler Knight each return for their fourth season with The Crown. Parr, who has acted as the Head of Performance since 2023, will now serve as the Club's Head of Performance Science while Knight moves from the role of Head Athletic Trainer and Rehab Coordinator to the Head of Medical and Rehabilitation.

The Club opens the 2025 season on Saturday night against Seattle Sounders FC before hosting Atlanta United in the home opener on Saturday, March 1.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.