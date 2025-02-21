San Diego FC Announces Official English and Spanish Radio Broadcast Partners
February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) will serve as the Club's official English-language broadcast radio partner, while Grupo PSN's TUDN 1700 AM will be the Club's official Spanish-language radio partner. The multi-year partnerships ensure comprehensive live match coverage, expert analysis, and exclusive club content for San Diego FC fans across the region.
"We are thrilled to welcome iHeartMedia and Grupo PSN as our official radio broadcast partners," said San Diego FC CEO Tom Penn. "These partnerships will allow us to connect with fans in both English and Spanish, ensuring that every moment of San Diego FC's journey is accessible to our passionate supporters."
Veteran broadcaster and Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Adrian Garcia Marquez will serve as the English-language voice of SDFC on iHeartMedia's San Diego Sports 760 AM, which will also be broadcasted on 101.5 KGB-HD2 and stream on the iHeartRadio App. A native of South Chula Vista, Garcia Marquez brings a wealth of experience, having called some of the biggest sporting events in the world, including three Super Bowls, 10 World Series, 16 MLB All-Star Games, and international soccer tournaments such as Copa América and the Concacaf Nations League. He has been a key figure in both English and Spanish-language sports broadcasting, working with Apple TV, FOX Deportes, CBS Sports, Telemundo, Amazon Prime, and more.
On the Spanish-language side, Ricardo "Pony" Jiménez will lead coverage on TUDN La Deportiva 1700 AM, bringing over 23 years of experience and deep connections to the San Diego and Tijuana fútbol community. A graduate of the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (UABC), Jiménez has covered some of the world's biggest sporting events, including five FIFA World Cups, four Copa América tournaments, seven Concacaf Gold Cups, five Super Bowls, and four World Series. His career has spanned roles as a field reporter, sports presenter, and play-by-play announcer for major media outlets such as ESPN Radio, Univisión, TVC Deportes, and TUDN Radio. Jiménez's deep ties to Mexican and U.S. soccer, along with his passion for storytelling, will provide fans with in-depth, insightful coverage of SDFC's inaugural season and beyond.
Both the English and Spanish broadcasts will feature a rotating cast of guest analysts and experienced commentators, providing in-depth analysis, expert insights, and dynamic color commentary for every match, including the likes of San Diego natives and former MLS players Marvell Wynne and Sal Sizzo, San Diego resident and MLS Season Pass talent Warren Barton and San Diego sports media personality Darren Smith.
Through these partnerships, SDFC matches will be broadcast live on both stations, with pre-game and post-game coverage, exclusive interviews, and in-depth analysis. Fans will also have access to additional SDFC programming and content throughout the season.
Fans can additionally stay up to date on all things SDFC with the official mid-week show starting soon on iHeart Media's San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM). More details will be shared soon.
Legends, a global premium experiences company, represented San Diego FC in sourcing and negotiating the partnership with both iHeartMedia's San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and Grupo PSN's TUDN 1700 AM.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2025
- D.C. United Acquires a 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal - D.C. United
- CF Montréal Acquires $250,000 in General Allocation Money from D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United FC at LAFC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Atlanta United Signs Dominik Chong Qui to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- Austin FC Signs Damian Las to Contract Extension - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Announce Sellout at Dignity Health Sports Park for 2025 Home Opener - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC vs Colorado Rapids Preview - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Kick off 20th MLS Season Hosting Texas Derby Versus FC Dallas - Houston Dynamo FC
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Begin 2025 MLS Campaign against New York Red Bulls - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Announces Official English and Spanish Radio Broadcast Partners - San Diego FC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off MLS Season #21 Saturday Night at 8:30pm MT at San Jose Earthquakes - Real Salt Lake
- Step on the Gas: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Nico Cavallo to First Team Contract - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Set to Host NYCFC in 2025 MLS Season Home Opener - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Sign Homegrown Midfielder Markus Cimermancic - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires $275,000 in General Allocation Money - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Acquire $200,000 in 2025 GAM from FC Dallas in Exchange for 2026 International Roster Slot - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Acquires International Roster Slot Via Trade with the LA Galaxy - FC Dallas
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Roster Compliance Breakdown - Colorado Rapids
- D.C. United Signs Former CF Montréal Midfielder Rida Zouhir - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Orlando City SC - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Former U.S. International Midfielder Alfredo Morales - St. Louis City SC
- Earthquakes Announce Radio Stations for 2025 MLS Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- Inter Miami CF Foundation and UNICEF Partner to Support Children's Education Across Latin America and the Caribbean - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Announces 2025 Roster Ahead of Season Opener - Atlanta United FC
- New York City FC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Max Murray to First Team Contract - New York City FC
- Sporting KC Announces 2025 Roster Composition - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution Open 2025 MLS Season on Saturday at Nashville SC - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Seattle Sounders: February 22 at 10:30PM ET - Charlotte FC
- Keys to the Match: Season Opener - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo Football Club and KIA America Announce Partnership Agreement - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Signs Midfielder Gavin Turner as a Homegrown Player - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Signs 2024 First Round Draft Pick Wyatt Meyer - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Acquires $1,000,000 in GAM from the Philadelphia Union for Indiana Vassilev - St. Louis City SC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Midfielder Indiana Vassilev from St. Louis CITY SC - Philadelphia Union
- Contract Extension for Samuel Piette - Club de Foot Montreal
- Gauld scores as leg 2 heads to BC Place next Thursday, February 27 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Announces Official English and Spanish Radio Broadcast Partners
- San Diego FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with InterContinental San Diego as Official Hotel Partner
- San Diego FC Launches Official Pub Partnership Program Presented by DIRECTV for the Inaugural 2025 Season
- San Diego FC Runs Amok in 6-0 Win over New York Red Bulls
- San Diego FC Unveils the Club's 2025 Community Kit