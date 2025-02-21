San Diego FC Announces Official English and Spanish Radio Broadcast Partners

San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) will serve as the Club's official English-language broadcast radio partner, while Grupo PSN's TUDN 1700 AM will be the Club's official Spanish-language radio partner. The multi-year partnerships ensure comprehensive live match coverage, expert analysis, and exclusive club content for San Diego FC fans across the region.

"We are thrilled to welcome iHeartMedia and Grupo PSN as our official radio broadcast partners," said San Diego FC CEO Tom Penn. "These partnerships will allow us to connect with fans in both English and Spanish, ensuring that every moment of San Diego FC's journey is accessible to our passionate supporters."

Veteran broadcaster and Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Adrian Garcia Marquez will serve as the English-language voice of SDFC on iHeartMedia's San Diego Sports 760 AM, which will also be broadcasted on 101.5 KGB-HD2 and stream on the iHeartRadio App. A native of South Chula Vista, Garcia Marquez brings a wealth of experience, having called some of the biggest sporting events in the world, including three Super Bowls, 10 World Series, 16 MLB All-Star Games, and international soccer tournaments such as Copa América and the Concacaf Nations League. He has been a key figure in both English and Spanish-language sports broadcasting, working with Apple TV, FOX Deportes, CBS Sports, Telemundo, Amazon Prime, and more.

On the Spanish-language side, Ricardo "Pony" Jiménez will lead coverage on TUDN La Deportiva 1700 AM, bringing over 23 years of experience and deep connections to the San Diego and Tijuana fútbol community. A graduate of the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (UABC), Jiménez has covered some of the world's biggest sporting events, including five FIFA World Cups, four Copa América tournaments, seven Concacaf Gold Cups, five Super Bowls, and four World Series. His career has spanned roles as a field reporter, sports presenter, and play-by-play announcer for major media outlets such as ESPN Radio, Univisión, TVC Deportes, and TUDN Radio. Jiménez's deep ties to Mexican and U.S. soccer, along with his passion for storytelling, will provide fans with in-depth, insightful coverage of SDFC's inaugural season and beyond.

Both the English and Spanish broadcasts will feature a rotating cast of guest analysts and experienced commentators, providing in-depth analysis, expert insights, and dynamic color commentary for every match, including the likes of San Diego natives and former MLS players Marvell Wynne and Sal Sizzo, San Diego resident and MLS Season Pass talent Warren Barton and San Diego sports media personality Darren Smith.

Through these partnerships, SDFC matches will be broadcast live on both stations, with pre-game and post-game coverage, exclusive interviews, and in-depth analysis. Fans will also have access to additional SDFC programming and content throughout the season.

Fans can additionally stay up to date on all things SDFC with the official mid-week show starting soon on iHeart Media's San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM). More details will be shared soon.

Legends, a global premium experiences company, represented San Diego FC in sourcing and negotiating the partnership with both iHeartMedia's San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and Grupo PSN's TUDN 1700 AM.

