New York City FC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Nico Cavallo to First Team Contract

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today announced the signing of defender Nico Cavallo to a first team contract through 2025, with options through 2028.

Cavallo was selected in the third round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and joined the 'Boys in Blue' for preseason in Santa Barbara and at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational where he made six appearances.

"We are excited to sign Nico to a first team contract," said David Lee, New York City FC Sporting Director. "Throughout preseason, he has demonstrated a strong work ethic, maturity and the qualities we look for in a player both on-and-off the pitch. Nico has taken full advantage of the opportunities presented to him with some standout performances in preseason with the first team. Nico brings versatility, strong offensive play and defensive reliability to the squad. We believe Nico has the potential to continue developing and contribute to the team this season and beyond."

New York City FC drafted Cavallo with the No. 88 overall pick, making him the first UCLA player selected by the club. The Richmond, Virginia, native started all 19 matches in his lone season at UCLA, leading the team with 1,640 minutes. Playing primarily at left back, the defender recorded one goal and two assists while earning All-Big Ten Second Team honors. Cavallo played at least 90 minutes in 15 matches and never logged fewer than 83 minutes.

"It's an incredible feeling to sign my first professional contract with New York City FC. This is something I've worked toward for a long time and I'm grateful for the opportunity," defender Nico Cavallo said. "My focus is on making a positive impact-whether that's in training or when I get the chance to step on the field. I just want to help the team win and do whatever I can to contribute to our success."

Cavallo will join the 'Boys in Blue' as they head to Florida to kick off their 2025 MLS campaign against Inter Miami CF on Saturday, February 22, at 7:30pm ET.

Transaction: New York City FC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Nico Cavallo.

Name: Nico Cavallo

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1

Weight: 181

Date of Birth: 12/27/2001

Age: 23

Hometown: Richmond, VA

