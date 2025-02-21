D.C. United Signs Midfielder Gavin Turner as a Homegrown Player

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed Academy midfielder Gavin Turner as a Homegrown player through 2027 with options in 2028 and 2029. Turner becomes the 21st Homegrown signing in club history.

"Gavin is a young talent who has ascended through the ranks of the D.C. United Academy," said Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer. "He has a high ceiling for development and has shown exceptional soccer IQ in first team training sessions. This is another testament to the Academy and the abundance of talent in the DMV area. We are excited to welcome Gavin to the first team."

Turner joined the D.C. United Academy U-12 team in Fall 2017 before signing an Academy contract with Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship in 2022 as a 15-year-old. The midfielder would make his professional debut on June 8, 2022, as an 89th minute substitute in a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls II. Turner would appear in a total of eight matches, including two starts for Loudoun United in 2022. He would record his first professional assist on May 7, 2024, in a 2-1 fourth round Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Orange County SC. Since making his debut, Turner has appeared in 18 matches for Loudoun United, recording one assist with over 508 minutes played including two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches. This past 2024 season, Turner was selected to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game as one of the top 44 prospects in the country.

The 18-year-old Virginia native has represented the United States Youth National Team at the U-15 and U-16 levels, appearing in five matches and scoring one goal.

The D.C. United Academy remains one of the most successful youth systems for developing soccer players in the United States producing 21 Homegrown players since 2009. D.C. United has produced elite youth talent such as Kevin Paredes, Matai Akinmboni, Andy Najar, and Donovan Pines. As a leader in youth development, the Black-and-Red ranked second in MLS in the 2024 season for minutes given to U-22 players with 8,581 minutes.

Gavin Turner

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Fairfax, Virginia

Country: United States

Birthdate: 01/05/2007

Age: 18

Height: 5'6''

Weight: 141 lbs.

Status: Homegrown

Transaction: D.C. United have signed Academy midfielder Gavin Turner as a Homegrown player through 2027 with options in 2028 and 2029.

