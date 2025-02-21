Keys to the Match: Season Opener

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC kicks off their 2025 MLS season this Saturday against Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM ET kickoff.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford:

Season Opener

The 2025 MLS season is upon us, and New York City FC is eager to start strong. After a rigorous preseason under new head coach Pascal Jansen in California, the team is keen to set the tone in their first competitive outing. Inter Miami will pose a tough test for City, as the two teams played to two draws last season, including a dramatic contest at Yankee Stadium.

An injury-time header from James Sands secured a point for City after Leonardo Campana had given Miami the lead. Jansen has consistently pointed to Saturday's game as the focal point of his preseason efforts, emphasizing the importance of being prepared not only for this match but for the challenges ahead.

New York City isn't the only team with a new head coach. Former Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano was appointed in November following his tenure with Argentina's youth national teams. Like his counterpart Jansen, he will be eager to start the season on a strong note, setting the stage for an exciting encounter between the two sides.

Midfield Dynamics

One of the most intriguing tactical shifts under Mascherano involves a change in formation. During preseason, Miami has frequently deployed two banks of four, with Sergio Busquets operating in a midfield two. This marks a departure from last season, when Busquets primarily played as a lone defensive midfielder in a three-man setup-a role that allowed him the time and space to dictate possession and orchestrate attacks.

The midfield battle will be a key factor on Saturday, and City will look to impose themselves in this area of the pitch. It remains to be seen how Mascherano's tactical adjustments will influence Miami's style and, by extension, Busquets' role in the team.

Midweek Duties

Inter Miami will head into Saturday's matchup against New York City FC on short rest after playing a midweek fixture against Sporting KC.

Mascherano named a strong side for the game in which Miami ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a well-taken goal from Lionel Messi. The game was played in freezing temperatures, and it promises to be significantly warmer in Miami on Saturday. Regardless, City's high-tempo, high-pressing style could be well-suited to capitalize on any signs of fatigue in Miami's lineup, giving them a strong opportunity to secure a statement road win in Week 1.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.