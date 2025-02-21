St. Louis CITY SC Acquires $1,000,000 in GAM from the Philadelphia Union for Indiana Vassilev

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Midfielder Indiana Vassilev with St. Louis CITY SC

St. Louis - St. Louis CITY SC acquired a combined $1,000,000 in General Allocation Money from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for midfielder Indiana Vassilev. CITY SC received $400,000 in 2025 GAM, $600,000 in 2026 GAM and could receive up to an additional $250,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are achieved.

"We thank Indy for everything he gave to the city of St. Louis and the crest," Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. "It's never easy to move on from players we invested in but it is part of the business and we're proud to have helped Indy develop over these years. Our aim now is to come out stronger from this trade by reinvesting as soon as possible to bolster the team."

Vassilev, 24, arrived in St. Louis after being selected as one of five players from the 2022 MLS Expansion draft. The Savannah, Georgia, native spent the previous two seasons at Inter Miami CF, tallying five goals and two assists in 45 matches played.

Over two seasons, Vassilev produced back-to-back seven-goal contribution seasons with CITY SC. In 2023, the midfielder tallied two goals and five assists over 34 matches player. His seven goal contributions and five assists were career bests. The following season, he recorded three goals and four assists over 29 matches played.

St. Louis CITY SC kicks off the 2025 season on Saturday versus the Colorado Rapids at Energizer Park. Saturday's match begins at 7:30 p.m. CT on the Apple TV app and Y98. All St. Louis matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

