Earthquakes Sign Nick Fernandez, Beau Leroux, Francesco Montali to First Team
February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have signed midfielders Nick Fernandez and Beau Leroux to contracts for the 2025 season with club options through 2028. The Quakes have also acquired the rights to goalkeeper Francesco Montali from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and subsequently signed him to a contract for the 2025 season with club options through 2027.
"Beau and Nick are two talented young midfielders who played well in the preseason and earned their spots on the first team," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "Francesco has displayed he's a capable goalkeeper and will add depth to the position as we enter the season."
Fernandez, 23, was selected by San Jose in with the 32nd overall pick of the second round of the 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft out of the University of Portland. A versatile midfielder, he enjoyed a productive college career, making 52 starts in 60 appearances and tallying 27 goal contributions (8g/19a) across four seasons. In 2024, he made the All-WCC First Team for the third year in a row to become the first Pilot to accomplish that feat since 2018.
"I'm excited to be able to sign my first pro contract with the Earthquakes," said Fernandez. "I'm thankful to the club for their belief in me and I plan to make the most of this opportunity going forward."
A former WCC Midfielder of the Year and United Soccer Coaches All-American, Fernandez also earned All-West Region Second Team honors this past season. Out of his eight goal contributions in 2024 (4g/4a), three goals were game-winners to rank third in the conference. A native of Downers Grove, Illinois, he played for Barça Academy as a youth and attended Hamilton High School in Arizona. Fernandez is the third and final member of San Jose's 2025 MLS SuperDraft class to sign a contract after defenders Max Floriani (No. 2 overall, pre-signed senior) and Reid Roberts (No. 5 overall) both inked deals.
Leroux, 21, was selected by the Quakes with the 42nd overall pick of the second round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of San Jose State University. Last season, the attacking midfielder was a fixture on San Jose's MLS NEXT Pro team, The Town FC, scoring five goals and making 24 appearances (23 starts) in the regular season and postseason combined. Leroux also signed a Short-Term Agreement with San Jose's first team and was on the bench for four MLS regular-season games in 2024.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for everything he has done for me," said Leroux. "I'm beyond grateful to be able to sign and play for my hometown team. The city of San Jose has always meant everything to me and I'm committed to giving my best for this team and the organization."
Leroux competed for San Jose State at the collegiate level (2021-23), earning United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region Third Team and All-Western Athletic Conference First Team honors in 2022. That season, he scored seven goals in 19 appearances for the Spartans, leading the conference in shots (54). As a freshman in 2021, he was named to the WAC All-Freshman Team. A local player hailing from San Jose, Leroux played for the Santa Cruz Breakers and Santa Teresa High School before representing San Jose State.
Montali, 24, a third-round selection by Philadelphia in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, joined Minnesota United FC's MLS NEXT Pro team, MNUFC2, on a Short-Term Agreement due to Extreme Hardship last year. He would later sign an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the end of the season, starting five games for the Twos. Montali also signed a Short-Term Agreement with MNUFC's first team and was on the bench for two MLS regular-season matches.
"It's an honor to have the belief from the Earthquakes' staff and sign my first MLS contract," said Montali. "I've worked really well with [goalkeeper coach] Adin [Brown] and have enjoyed being able to show what I'm capable of doing, I felt like I just needed to find the right opportunity and I'm glad I was able to find that here in San Jose."
At the collegiate level for Boston University, Montali started all 47 of his appearances from 2021-23, collecting 19 clean sheets and racking up a goals-against average of 0.99. Montali also played for Vermont Green FC in USL League Two. A native of Davie, Florida, he played with the MLS academies of Orlando City SC and the New York Red Bulls as a youth.
The Earthquakes open the 2025 MLS regular season Saturday, Feb, 22, against Real Salt Lake at PayPal Park (7:30 p.m. PT kickoff). The match will air globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on local radio via KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM (Spanish).
Nick Fernandez
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-11
Weight: 150 lbs.
Born: Dec. 22, 2001 (age 23)
Preferred Foot: Right
Hometown: Downers Grove, Ill.
College: University of Portland
Beau Leroux
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6-0
Weight: 165
Born: Aug. 31, 2003 (age 21)
Hometown: San Jose, Calif.
Preferred Foot: Right
College: San Jose State University
Francesco Montali
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6-3
Weight: 185
Born: Sept. 6, 2000 (age 24)
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Preferred Foot: Right
College: Boston University
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign M Beau LeRoux to a contract for the 2025 season with club options through 2028. Earthquakes sign M Nick Fernandez to a contract for the 2025 season with club options through 2028. Earthquakes acquire the rights to G Francesco Montali from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and subsequently sign him to a contract for the 2025 season with club options through 2027.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2025
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal - Atlanta United FC
- FC Cincinnati Open MLS 2025 Season at Home against the New York Red Bulls - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Kicks off MLS Campaign on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Availability Report: Trio Absent for Season Opener - New York City FC
- Earthquakes Sign Nick Fernandez, Beau Leroux, Francesco Montali to First Team - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revolution Announce Updates to Technical Staff for 2025 Season - New England Revolution
- Charlotte FC Announces Technical Staff Additions Ahead of the 2025 Season - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Acquires a 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal - D.C. United
- CF Montréal Acquires $250,000 in General Allocation Money from D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United FC at LAFC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Atlanta United Signs Dominik Chong Qui to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- Austin FC Signs Damian Las to Contract Extension - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Announce Sellout at Dignity Health Sports Park for 2025 Home Opener - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC vs Colorado Rapids Preview - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Kick off 20th MLS Season Hosting Texas Derby Versus FC Dallas - Houston Dynamo FC
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Begin 2025 MLS Campaign against New York Red Bulls - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Announces Official English and Spanish Radio Broadcast Partners - San Diego FC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off MLS Season #21 Saturday Night at 8:30pm MT at San Jose Earthquakes - Real Salt Lake
- Step on the Gas: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Nico Cavallo to First Team Contract - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Set to Host NYCFC in 2025 MLS Season Home Opener - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Sign Homegrown Midfielder Markus Cimermancic - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires $275,000 in General Allocation Money - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Acquire $200,000 in 2025 GAM from FC Dallas in Exchange for 2026 International Roster Slot - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Acquires International Roster Slot Via Trade with the LA Galaxy - FC Dallas
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Roster Compliance Breakdown - Colorado Rapids
- D.C. United Signs Former CF Montréal Midfielder Rida Zouhir - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Orlando City SC - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Former U.S. International Midfielder Alfredo Morales - St. Louis City SC
- Earthquakes Announce Radio Stations for 2025 MLS Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- Inter Miami CF Foundation and UNICEF Partner to Support Children's Education Across Latin America and the Caribbean - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Announces 2025 Roster Ahead of Season Opener - Atlanta United FC
- New York City FC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Max Murray to First Team Contract - New York City FC
- Sporting KC Announces 2025 Roster Composition - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution Open 2025 MLS Season on Saturday at Nashville SC - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Seattle Sounders: February 22 at 10:30PM ET - Charlotte FC
- Keys to the Match: Season Opener - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo Football Club and KIA America Announce Partnership Agreement - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Signs Midfielder Gavin Turner as a Homegrown Player - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Signs 2024 First Round Draft Pick Wyatt Meyer - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Acquires $1,000,000 in GAM from the Philadelphia Union for Indiana Vassilev - St. Louis City SC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Midfielder Indiana Vassilev from St. Louis CITY SC - Philadelphia Union
- Contract Extension for Samuel Piette - Club de Foot Montreal
- Gauld scores as leg 2 heads to BC Place next Thursday, February 27 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Earthquakes Sign Nick Fernandez, Beau Leroux, Francesco Montali to First Team
- Earthquakes Announce Radio Stations for 2025 MLS Season
- Earthquakes Announce Elevated Fan Experience for 2025 Season at PayPal Park
- Earthquakes Rock the Headliner Kit, Club's New 2025 and 2026 Black and Blue Primary Jersey
- Quakes Trampled by Chicago