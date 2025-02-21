Earthquakes Sign Nick Fernandez, Beau Leroux, Francesco Montali to First Team

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have signed midfielders Nick Fernandez and Beau Leroux to contracts for the 2025 season with club options through 2028. The Quakes have also acquired the rights to goalkeeper Francesco Montali from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and subsequently signed him to a contract for the 2025 season with club options through 2027.

"Beau and Nick are two talented young midfielders who played well in the preseason and earned their spots on the first team," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "Francesco has displayed he's a capable goalkeeper and will add depth to the position as we enter the season."

Fernandez, 23, was selected by San Jose in with the 32nd overall pick of the second round of the 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft out of the University of Portland. A versatile midfielder, he enjoyed a productive college career, making 52 starts in 60 appearances and tallying 27 goal contributions (8g/19a) across four seasons. In 2024, he made the All-WCC First Team for the third year in a row to become the first Pilot to accomplish that feat since 2018.

"I'm excited to be able to sign my first pro contract with the Earthquakes," said Fernandez. "I'm thankful to the club for their belief in me and I plan to make the most of this opportunity going forward."

A former WCC Midfielder of the Year and United Soccer Coaches All-American, Fernandez also earned All-West Region Second Team honors this past season. Out of his eight goal contributions in 2024 (4g/4a), three goals were game-winners to rank third in the conference. A native of Downers Grove, Illinois, he played for Barça Academy as a youth and attended Hamilton High School in Arizona. Fernandez is the third and final member of San Jose's 2025 MLS SuperDraft class to sign a contract after defenders Max Floriani (No. 2 overall, pre-signed senior) and Reid Roberts (No. 5 overall) both inked deals.

Leroux, 21, was selected by the Quakes with the 42nd overall pick of the second round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of San Jose State University. Last season, the attacking midfielder was a fixture on San Jose's MLS NEXT Pro team, The Town FC, scoring five goals and making 24 appearances (23 starts) in the regular season and postseason combined. Leroux also signed a Short-Term Agreement with San Jose's first team and was on the bench for four MLS regular-season games in 2024.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for everything he has done for me," said Leroux. "I'm beyond grateful to be able to sign and play for my hometown team. The city of San Jose has always meant everything to me and I'm committed to giving my best for this team and the organization."

Leroux competed for San Jose State at the collegiate level (2021-23), earning United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region Third Team and All-Western Athletic Conference First Team honors in 2022. That season, he scored seven goals in 19 appearances for the Spartans, leading the conference in shots (54). As a freshman in 2021, he was named to the WAC All-Freshman Team. A local player hailing from San Jose, Leroux played for the Santa Cruz Breakers and Santa Teresa High School before representing San Jose State.

Montali, 24, a third-round selection by Philadelphia in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, joined Minnesota United FC's MLS NEXT Pro team, MNUFC2, on a Short-Term Agreement due to Extreme Hardship last year. He would later sign an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the end of the season, starting five games for the Twos. Montali also signed a Short-Term Agreement with MNUFC's first team and was on the bench for two MLS regular-season matches.

"It's an honor to have the belief from the Earthquakes' staff and sign my first MLS contract," said Montali. "I've worked really well with [goalkeeper coach] Adin [Brown] and have enjoyed being able to show what I'm capable of doing, I felt like I just needed to find the right opportunity and I'm glad I was able to find that here in San Jose."

At the collegiate level for Boston University, Montali started all 47 of his appearances from 2021-23, collecting 19 clean sheets and racking up a goals-against average of 0.99. Montali also played for Vermont Green FC in USL League Two. A native of Davie, Florida, he played with the MLS academies of Orlando City SC and the New York Red Bulls as a youth.

The Earthquakes open the 2025 MLS regular season Saturday, Feb, 22, against Real Salt Lake at PayPal Park (7:30 p.m. PT kickoff). The match will air globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on local radio via KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM (Spanish).

Nick Fernandez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-11

Weight: 150 lbs.

Born: Dec. 22, 2001 (age 23)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: Downers Grove, Ill.

College: University of Portland

Beau Leroux

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165

Born: Aug. 31, 2003 (age 21)

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Preferred Foot: Right

College: San Jose State University

Francesco Montali

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-3

Weight: 185

Born: Sept. 6, 2000 (age 24)

Hometown: Davie, Fla.

Preferred Foot: Right

College: Boston University

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign M Beau LeRoux to a contract for the 2025 season with club options through 2028. Earthquakes sign M Nick Fernandez to a contract for the 2025 season with club options through 2028. Earthquakes acquire the rights to G Francesco Montali from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and subsequently sign him to a contract for the 2025 season with club options through 2027.

