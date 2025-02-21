Houston Dynamo FC Kick off 20th MLS Season Hosting Texas Derby Versus FC Dallas

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC kick off their 20th MLS season on Saturday, Feb. 22 versus in-state rivals FC Dallas in their home opener, powered by Shell Energy. This match will mark the 55th Texas Derby in all competitions between the two fierce and long-time rivals.

The Home Opener, powered by Shell Energy, will mark the start of a year-long celebration of Season 20 for the Dynamo. Fans who arrive early can claim a gate giveaway Dynamo-branded wall flag. Tickets for all Houston Dynamo matches are available HERE, and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium.

Additionally, as part of a standout start to the season at Shell Energy Stadium, the Dynamo next host Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF on Sunday, March 2, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. FC Dallas

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 22 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Mark Followill and Warren Barton

Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera and Nacho Garcia

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

