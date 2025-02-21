Houston Dynamo FC Kick off 20th MLS Season Hosting Texas Derby Versus FC Dallas
February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC kick off their 20th MLS season on Saturday, Feb. 22 versus in-state rivals FC Dallas in their home opener, powered by Shell Energy. This match will mark the 55th Texas Derby in all competitions between the two fierce and long-time rivals.
The Home Opener, powered by Shell Energy, will mark the start of a year-long celebration of Season 20 for the Dynamo. Fans who arrive early can claim a gate giveaway Dynamo-branded wall flag. Tickets for all Houston Dynamo matches are available HERE, and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium.
Additionally, as part of a standout start to the season at Shell Energy Stadium, the Dynamo next host Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF on Sunday, March 2, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. FC Dallas
WHEN:
Saturday, Feb. 22 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Mark Followill and Warren Barton
Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera and Nacho Garcia
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
