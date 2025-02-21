Atlanta United Announces 2025 Roster Ahead of Season Opener

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced the club's roster ahead of Major League Soccer's upcoming roster compliance deadline. While the compliance deadline is Friday at 8:00 p.m., the league's primary transfer window remains open until April 23. The secondary transfer window will run from July 24 to Aug. 21.

Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson will be available to media via Zoom on Friday, Feb. 21 at 1:00 p.m. Media may join HERE. Passcode: ATLUTD

Miguel Almirón, Latte Lath and Alexey Miranchuk will occupy the club's three Designated Player spots. Mateusz Klich is also listed as a Designated Player, however D.C. United maintains a percentage of his 2025 salary budget charge and his Designated Player tag.

Atlanta currently has $1,031,065 in 2025 General Allocation Money available. MLS previously released each club's 2025 GAM total during the offseason, which can be found HERE. The club has two senior roster spots open and two U-22 spots open. It currently has used all eight of its international roster spots. Additionally, it has used one of its two offseason buyouts on Derrick Etienne Jr.'s salary budget charge. The other buyout is available to use until the end of the secondary transfer window.

For a complete rundown of MLS 2025 Roster Rules and Regulations, click HERE. Atlanta will open its 2025 MLS season on Saturday, hosting CF Montreal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m., MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

2025 Atlanta United roster (as of Feb. 21, 2025)

Senior Roster

Slot Name Status Designation Guaranteed

Contract Option Years

1 Luis Abram International TAM 2025 2026

2 Miguel Almirón International DP 2027 2028

3 Pedro Amador International 2026 2027

4 Josh Cohen Domestic 2025 2026

5 Stian Gregersen Domestic TAM 2027 2028

6 Brad Guzan Domestic 2025

7 Ronald Hernández Domestic 2025 2026

8 Mateusz Klich International DP* 2025

9 Latte Lath International DP 2028 2029

10 Brooks Lennon Domestic TAM 2025 2026

11 Saba Lobjanidze International TAM 2026

12 Alexey Miranchuk International DP 2027 2028

13 Edwin Mosquera Domestic U-22 2025 2026

14 Tristan Muyumba Domestic TAM 2026 2027

15 Xande Silva International TAM 2025 2026

16 Bartosz Slisz Domestic TAM 2028

17 Jamal Thiaré Domestic TAM 2025 2026

18 Derrick Williams Domestic 2025 2026

19

20

* - Mateusz Klich's Designated Player spot is registered to D.C. United

Supplemental Roster

Slot Name Status Designation Guaranteed Contract Option Years

21 Noah Cobb Domestic HG 2026 2027

22 Ajani Fortune Domestic HG 2025 2026

23 Efrain Morales Domestic HG 2025 2026

24 Cayman Togashi Domestic 2025 2026

25 Luke Brennan Domestic HG 2027 2028

26 Matt Edwards Domestic HG 2025 2026, 2027

27 Ashton Gordon Domestic HG 2026 2027,2028

28 Jayden Hibbert Domestic 2025 2026, 27, 28

29 Adyn Torres Domestic HG 2027 2028

30 Will Reilly Domestic HG 2025 2026, 27, 28

DP: Designated Player

HG: Homegrown

TAM: Targeted Allocation Money

U-22: Under-22

