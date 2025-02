Sporting KC Waives Forward Alenis Vargas

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has waived forward Alenis Vargas.

Vargas, 21, signed for Sporting ahead of the 2024 season after spending the 2023 campaign with Sporting KC II, where he had six goals and seven assists at the MLS NEXT Pro level. In his debut MLS season last year, the Honduran winger had two goals and one assist in 20 league appearances.

Sporting's roster now stands at 25 players ahead of Saturday's MLS opener at Austin FC. The Western Conference clash at Q2 Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT with live broadcasts in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Sporting KC Roster as of Feb. 21, 2025

Goalkeepers (3): Jack Kortkamp, John Pulskamp, Ryan Schewe

Defenders (9): Andrew Brody, Joaquin Fernandez, Ian James, Tim Leibold, Jansen Miller, Logan Ndenbe, Dany Rosero, Khiry Shelton, Robert Voloder

Midfielders (7): Jacob Bartlett, Zorhan Bassong, Jake Davis, Manu Garcia, Nemanja Radoja, Memo Rodriguez, Erik Thommy

Forwards (6): Stephen Afrifa, William Agada, Dejan Joveljic, Daniel Salloi, Shapi Suleymanov, Mason ToyeTransaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) waives forward Alenis Vargas.

