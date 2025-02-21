St. Louis CITY SC Signs Former U.S. International Midfielder Alfredo Morales
February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis - St. Louis CITY SC signed veteran midfielder Alfredo Morales, who joins the club as a free agent. Morales has signed a contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.
"We're excited to welcome Alfredo to St. Louis CITY SC," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "He brings a wealth of experience both domestically and internationally, having played in top leagues in Europe and with the U.S. Men's National Team. His technical qualities and ability to control the midfield will be an asset to our squad."
Morales, who joined the team as a trialist during preseason, impressed the coaching staff with his performances, including a standout assist against New York City FC during the Coachella Valley Invitational. He also featured in matches against his former club, San Jose Earthquakes.
Born in Germany, Morales gained over 10 years of Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga experience with Fortuna Dusseldorf, FC Ingolstadt 04, and his hometown Hertha Berlin. His journey in Fortuna Düsseldorf meant he crossed paths with CITY SC Sporting Director Pfannenstiel, who was the managing sports director at the club from 2018-2020. In 2021, Morales moved to Major League Soccer with New York City FC, helping the club win its first MLS Cup and Campeones Cup championships. After three seasons in New York, Morales was traded to San Jose Earthquakes.
Internationally, Morales earned 16 caps for the U.S. Men's National Team. He was first called up in 2011 and made his senior debut in 2013. Morales was also part of the U.S. squad during the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
St. Louis CITY SC kicks off the 2025 season on Saturday versus the Colorado Rapids at Energizer park. Saturday's match begins at 7:30 p.m. CT on the Apple TV app and Y98. All St. Louis matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC signed Alfredo Morales, as a free agent, through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.
