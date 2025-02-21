Revolution Open 2025 MLS Season on Saturday at Nashville SC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The New England Revolution will open the 2025 MLS regular season on Saturday, February 22 at Nashville SC. The 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff at GEODIS Park is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), and on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

The Revolution will take the field for their 30th season with a retooled roster that features 14 new players added over the winter. Headlining the new arrivals are MLS veteran midfielder Jackson Yueill, who captained the San Jose Earthquakes for the past four seasons, former Inter Miami striker Leo Campana, and Cameroonian winger Ignatius Ganago. The Revolution also brought in a new center back pairing of Brayan Ceballos, a 23-year-old from Colombia, and experienced Mali international Mamadou Fofana, before bolstering the backline with 20-year-old outside back Ilay Feingold, the club's most recent U22 Initiative signing, from Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.

Campana, who helped lead Inter Miami to the 2024 Supporters' Shield, scored twice in preseason action for New England. In 100 total games with the Herons, the Ecuadorian tallied 32 goals with eight assists, including 28 goals in only 80 MLS regular season appearances, second most in Miami's history behind Lionel Messi. He and Ganago, who brings more than 150 games of French Ligue 1 experience, will be joined in the Revs' attack by returning captain Carles Gil and winger Luca Langoni. Gil enters his seventh Revolution season tied for the club's MLS assists record (73) and has reached double-digit helpers in each of the last four seasons. Langoni looks to build on his three goals and two assists in 11 appearances after arriving in late August from Boca Juniors.

Two other key returners for New England are right back Brandon Bye and midfielder Alhassan Yusuf. Like Langoni, Yusuf also joined the team as a summer signing towards the end of 2024. The Nigeria international tallied two goals in preseason play and is poised for a major role in the midfield, alongside Yueill, in his first complete MLS season.

New England opens the regular season on the road for a 17th straight year, and the 29th time overall in its 30 seasons. The Revolution last won its season-opening match in 2023, claiming a 1-0 triumph over Charlotte FC. Across all competitions, New England is 3-2-2 in the month of February, including a 2-1-0 record in 2024. During preseason, the Revolution played six friendly matches, some with heavily rotated lineups, and posted a 4-1-1 record with four clean sheets.

Nashville and New England are set to meet for the ninth time in regular season play, with the Revolution holding a 3-2-3 edge in the all-time series. New England went undefeated over three meetings with Nashville last season, winning both regular season matches. In their last trip to Tennessee in June 2024, the Revolution claimed a 2-1 victory at GEODIS Park. The teams also played to a 1-1 draw in Leagues Cup 2024, with the Revolution edging Nashville in the shootout. Head Coach Caleb Porter, entering his second season in charge of the Revolution, holds a 5-1-2 record against Nashville SC in his MLS career. His 329 career MLS games coached entering the season rank fifth among active managers.

Nashville SC enters its first full season under B.J. Callaghan, who posted a 3-5-1 record after taking over the post last season. Midfielder and 2022 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar and U.S. National Team defender Walker Zimmerman return to lead a Nashville side that also boasts notable new additions in Norwegian midfielder Edvard Tagseth, and former LA Galaxy midfielder Gastón Brugman, a 2024 MLS Cup champion.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match: #1

New England Revolution at Nashville SC

Saturday, February 22, 2025

8:30 p.m. ET

GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tenn.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

