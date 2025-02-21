Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA (Feb. 21, 2025) - Atlanta United opens the 2025 MLS season Saturday night as it hosts CF Montréal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match, presented by Mercedes-Benz, is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta owns a 7-5-4 all-time record against Montréal in MLS play, 5-1-1 at home and 2-4-3 on the road in the series. Atlanta defeated Montréal in penalties to advance in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card Round.

Head coach Ronny Deila will manage his first official game with the club after previously coaching in MLS with New York City FC from 2020-2022 where he won the 2021 MLS Cup. The Norwegian head coach holds an all-time MLS record of 34-22-14 and a 58.6 winning percentage.

Miguel Almirón returns to Atlanta after six season in the English Premier League with Newcastle United. The Paraguayan attacker recorded 52 goal contributions in MLS regular season and postseason play during his first stint with the club from 2017-2018.

Brad Guzan enters Saturday's match on 199 MLS regular season appearances with Atlanta. He could become the first player in club history to reach 200 MLS appearances.

