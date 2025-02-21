Nashville SC Signs 2024 First Round Draft Pick Wyatt Meyer

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the signing of defender Wyatt Meyer, its first pick (11th overall) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with options for 2026, 2027, and 2028.

"Wyatt came into preseason with the first team in tremendous form after an outstanding collegiate career and demonstrated his versatility and ability to contribute in both midfield and the back line," said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs. "His range of passing and decision-making put him in position to help our group in a number of different roles."

The defender, who was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors while serving as team captain in 2023, registered four goals and six assists in 58 appearances for the Golden Bears between 2020 and 2023.

After being drafted, he returned to Cal for a fifth season in 2024 where he served as co-captain with fellow Nashville SC 2024 SuperDraft pick Kevin Carmichael and was limited to eight matches due to injury.

Meyer's mother, Jennifer "JT" Thomas, anchored Cal's backline from 1982-85 and later served as an Assistant Coach for the Golden Bears women's team from 1998-2009.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs defender Wyatt Meyer from NCAA Cal-Berkeley through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with options for 2026, 2027, and 2028 on Feb. 21, 2025

WYATT MEYER

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 197 lbs.

Birthdate: Nov. 1, 2001

Age: 23

Birthplace: Berkeley, Calif.

Nationality: American

Last club: Cal-Berkeley

How acquired: Signed through the 2025 MLS season with an options for 2026, 2027, and 2028 on Feb. 21, 2025

