Contract Extension for Samuel Piette

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Friday a contract extension for midfielder Samuel Piette. The 30-year-old Quebecer signed an extension for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons as well as an option year for 2028.

"It is with great honour that we see our team captain extend his stay with us. Since his arrival, Samuel has passionately embodied the values of our Club, both on and off the field," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "His commitment, leadership, and consistency on the field make him an important part of our sporting project. Over the years, Samuel has proven himself to be a significant player through his ability to rally his teammates and represent our Club with exemplary class. The stability he brings to our squad and his influence extend far beyond the 90 minutes of a match."

"I'm very happy and proud to continue the adventure with my hometown Club," said Samuel Piette. "I want to continue to experience strong emotions with my loved ones by my side. As I continue to push my limits, I want to continue to help the team achieve our goals and play an important role in our community. Together, I look forward to writing new chapters of our history."

CF Montréal captain since 2023, Piette is the Club leader in the MLS era (field players) for games played (186), games started (167) and minutes played (14,573) in the regular season. In 2024, he became the first player in Bleu-blanc-noir history to reach 180 games and 14,000 minutes played in MLS.

Across all competitions, Piette ranks seventh in Club history for games played (209) since 1993.

Born in Le Gardeur, the 30-year-old grew up in Repentigny. He is set to begin his ninth season with CF Montréal. Piette joined the Club on August 3, 2017. He notably helped guide the Club to two Canadian Championship titles in 2019 and 2021. He also helped the team end the 2022 MLS Regular Season in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference (3rd in the Supporters' Shield rankings) and qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

In 2024, Piette won his first two individual trophies with the Club. He received the Defensive Player of the Year award and the Jason-Di-Tulio Trophy, awarded in recognition of the player who best embodied the spirit of "La Grinta."

Before his arrival with the Bleu-blanc-noir, he played 46 matches in the Spanish third division between 2015 and 2017, including 32 with CD Izarra in 2016-17. He joined Deportivo La Coruña in 2014 and was loaned to Racing De Ferrol during the 2015-16 season. Previously, he played in Germany in 2013 and 2014 with Fortuna Düsseldorf where he played two 2. Bundesliga matches and 31 matches with the U23 team. Piette played youth soccer in Quebec with Club de soccer de Repentigny and FC Boisbriand before joining FC Metz in France from 2009 to 2012.

On the international stage, Piette has earned 69 caps and over 4,000 minutes played for the Canadian national team. He represented Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, at the 2024 Copa América and participated in six editions of the Gold Cup.

Transaction: Samuel Piette signs a new contract for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons along with an option year for 2028.

